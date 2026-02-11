Get Ready for Tax Day with 5 Health Savings Account (HSA) Tips from the Experts at HSA Store®

Maximize the power of tax-free HSA funds by understanding the benefits of funding strategies, everyday eligibility, and using the HSA Store® ExpenseTracker™ app to track and organize eligible expenses to prepare for tax time

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax Day is coming and, according to recent surveys, nearly one third of Americans will procrastinate until the last week to complete and file their 2025 tax returns. The experts at HSA Store ® are sharing five steps that health savings account (HSA) users can take before the April 15 tax filing deadline to better understand how an HSA factors into their annual tax filing, and steps they can take to maximize the financial benefits of this account for short- and long-term financial gain.

"It's easy to procrastinate tax prep, but these simple facts and tips for HSA users will simplify the process of using and tracking HSA funds and help account holders of all ages understand contribution and eligibility rules that support their health and financial needs across all stages of life," said Itamar Romanini, vice president and general manager of HSA Store®, which is part of the Health-E Commerce® family of brands. "In addition to this knowledge, the HSA Store® ExpenseTracker™ app is a free tool that any account holder can use–regardless of their employer or HSA administrator–to identify and organize HSA expenses from the current or past tax year."

Make a prior-year contribution for 2025 before April 15. One of the most overlooked HSA benefits is the ability to make contributions for the prior tax year up until the tax filing deadline. In other words, contributions can be made toward your 2025 HSA up until April 15, 2026. For eligible individuals, this creates an easy way to reduce taxable income even after the calendar year has ended. Whether contributing a lump sum or a smaller amount, last-minute contributions can deliver meaningful tax advantages. Reimburse yourself for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. Many account holders don't realize that eligible healthcare expenses paid for with cash or a credit card can be reimbursed from their HSA at a later date. In fact, as long as you save your receipts, healthcare expenses can be reimbursed at any time–even 10 years from now–from HSA funds. The HSA Store® ExpenseTracker™ app allows account holders to upload receipts for HSA expenses and to identify eligible expenses from past purchases at a wide selection of stores. This comes in handy if you find yourself in need of an extra payday. Don't overlook everyday purchases. In addition to reducing your taxable income by making HSA contributions, you can save an estimated 30% when you use tax-free HSA funds to purchase everyday items like cold and flu medications, pain relievers, first-aid supplies, eye care, menstrual care products, and sunscreen. This can be an effective way to save more money on products you and your family use regularly. Check out the searchable HSA Eligibility List TM at HSA Store® to find what you need for your personal health. Bank funds for the future. The triple tax advantage of HSAs–reduce taxable income, save by using tax-free funds, and banking funds for retirement–is a powerful advantage for these accounts. Because the HSA belongs to the account holder, unused funds stay in the account forever and roll over from year to year, even if you change jobs or retire. You can let the funds grow to cover healthcare needs in retirement, and you can even invest a portion of your HSA funds into stocks, bonds, and mutual funds (check with your HSA administrator for details). Discover interactive HSA tax and savings calculators in the HSA Store® Learning Center . Start small and contribute consistently. If you're unable to contribute the full amount to your HSA on Day 1, don't let that hold you back from taking the first step toward your future health. HSA contributions can be made at any time, by anyone (account holders, employers, and others), and simply contributing $10 or $20 per paycheck can create a habit that will deliver long-term financial benefits. Remember, as a general rule, every $100 contributed can result in roughly $30 in tax savings, making small, consistent contributions surprisingly powerful.

