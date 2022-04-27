GET READY TO CELEBRATE WITH THE TAMAGOTCHI PIX PARTY!

Last year, the Tamagotchi Pix merged the virtual pet experience with reality like never before, integrating a built-in camera for the first time. Now, fans will have even more reason to snap pictures with the latest edition, which puts a party right in your palm. The Tamagotchi Pix Party brings your favorite Tamagotchi characters together for a fun-filled bash that brings play to an all-new level of excitement!

Fans can be first to RSVP for the new release with pre-sales starting online on April 27th, 2022 through Amazon.com, with availability at mass, online, and specialty retailers nationwide starting June 30th, 2022.

"Tamagotchi fans love to see their virtual pet interact with other Tamagotchi characters, which is why we've upgraded the experience so they can throw a party and see them mingle like never before," said Tara Badie, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America, Senior Director Brand Strategy. "The Tamagotchi Pix Party celebrates everything fans love about Tamagotchi while increasing the fun with festive new features!"

The Tamagotchi Pix Party allows you to host get togethers with your virtual pet by sending invitations to friends to gather in a decorated room! Ready to let the good times roll?

More Tamagotchi Pix Party features to look forward to:

Two new party-themed shells: Confetti and Balloons

A new party play area

Host a party or join a friend's!

Take group pictures to document your celebration

New Cooking with Friends lets you serve your party guests

All-new Mini Games

BINGO, Gift Game, and DJ Play!

New Tamagotchi Characters to find and raise

"Research has shown that a vast majority of Tamagotchi Pix owners are highly favorable of the toy, and the Tamagotchi brand itself has a 98% approval rate amongst kids and adults this year alone," said Badie. "The Tamagotchi fan base has proven their dedication and only continues to grow, which makes us excited to continue innovating."

