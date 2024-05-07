Get Ready to Pucker Up! Sour Punch® Launches New Assorted Gummies

LA PORTE, Ind., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Licorice™ Company and the SOUR PUNCH® brand are set to embark on a new candy voyage with the release of Sour Punch Assorted Gummies! Sour Punch candy's newest treat packs the same punch as the well-loved Bites and Straws, but with an enticing new gummy texture that's sour, chewy, and delicious.

Each pack of Sour Punch Gummies contains an assortment of lightning bolt & pun-chi face shapes with four electrifying flavors: grape, lemon, strawberry, and blue raspberry. Sour Punch Assorted Gummies are also free from fats and sodium, and Kosher certified.

"We are beyond thrilled to add the new Sour Punch Assorted Gummies to our lineup of product offerings for Sour Punch fans and newcomers alike," says American Licorice Co. Product Manager, Wendy Dattilo. "The combination of deliciously sour flavors and a fun, new gummy texture is something we think every candy lover will enjoy. Plus, we always love the chance to incorporate our beloved Sour Punch mascot, Pun-Chi, into our product line!"

Sour Punch Gummies are available to purchase for $2.99 online at Shop.AmericanLicorice.com and rolling out at retail stores starting summer 2024. For more information and to find store locations visit www.AmericanLicorice.com and www.SourPunch.com .

About American Licorice Company:

The American Licorice Company, privately held and established in 1914, is one of the original licorice manufacturers in the United States and one of the oldest candy companies in the industry. American Licorice Co. brings happiness to consumers with the best-selling brand of licorice candy in the western United States, Red Vines® candy. In 1990 American Licorice Co. was one of the first candy companies to expand into the sour candy market with the launch of Sour Punch® candy. American Licorice Co. also produces Super Ropes® candy. American Licorice Co. is headquartered in La Porte, Indiana and has a production facility in Union City, California.

About the Sour Punch® Brand:

Sour Punch® candy is the brand of mouth-watering, sweet-yet-sour chewy treats that excite candy fans of all ages. One of the first brands to enter the sour candy market in the 1990's, Sour Punch® candy continues to tease taste buds with its fun colors and fruity flavors, all packing the extra "punch" of sweet and sour. Sour Punch® candies satisfy that sour craving through its many forms: Straws, Bites, Twists, and shapes.

