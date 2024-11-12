GET READY TO SEASON SHAMELESSLY: THE DOVE HOLIDAY TREATS COLLECTION IS AVAILABLE NOW NATIONWIDE

The Holiday Treats collection is back and here to elevate your routine with a scent-sational lineup of limited-edition scents

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Dove is bringing the joy of the holiday season into your daily personal care routine with the return of its Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Collection. Available in-store and online at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and major national retailers for a limited time only.

From cozy nights at home to festive gatherings, the Dove Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Collection has something for everyone. This year, the collection expands with four exciting new scents and three returning fan-favorites.

Dove invites you to unwrap the gift of deliciously nourished skin this holiday season with the return of its Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Collection, available now in-store and online at major national retailers. Available in seven delectable scents, the Dove Limited-Edition Holiday Treats Collections has something for everyone. Featuring all-new body washes, body scrubs, cleansing bars, antiperspirant deodorant, and hand wash offerings.

Sugar Cookie Sprinkle – a returning fan-favorite, inspired by the comforting vanilla nuttiness of freshly baked sugar cookies, available at Walmart and national retailers

– a returning fan-favorite, inspired by the comforting vanilla nuttiness of freshly baked sugar cookies, available at Walmart and national retailers Peppermint Bark – a returning fan-favorite, inspired by the invigorating scent of peppermint candy blended with creamy chocolate, available at Walmart and national retailers

– a returning fan-favorite, inspired by the invigorating scent of peppermint candy blended with creamy chocolate, available at Walmart and national retailers Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie – a returning fan-favorite, inspired by sweet cinnamon spice and buttery pumpkin, available at national retailers

– a returning fan-favorite, inspired by sweet cinnamon spice and buttery pumpkin, available at national retailers NEW! Spiced Chai Latte – inspired by the warm scent of chai with notes of cardamom and clove, available exclusively at Walmart

– inspired by the warm scent of chai with notes of cardamom and clove, available exclusively at Walmart NEW! Frosted Plum Berry – inspired by the wintery blend of frosted plum and spun sugar, available exclusively at Target

– inspired by the wintery blend of frosted plum and spun sugar, available exclusively at Target NEW! Gingerbread Delight – inspired by the nostalgic scent of gingerbread cookies made with softened butter, sweet molasses, and candied ginger, available exclusively at Target

– inspired by the nostalgic scent of gingerbread cookies made with softened butter, sweet molasses, and candied ginger, available exclusively at Target NEW! Hot Cocoa Swirl – inspired by the rich scent of hot chocolate with cocoa and toasted marshmallow notes, available exclusively at Target

"We believe that indulging in the holiday spirit is something to be celebrated," said Gaurav Raisinghani, Head of Innovation, Equity and Brand Design for Dove Skin Cleansing. "That's why we expanded our Holiday Treats Collection to offer even more options and comforting scents that people love. The collection not only smells amazing but also cares for your skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and nourished."

The Holiday Treats Collection offers the superior care you love from Dove, including sulfate-free and paraben-free body washes, cleansing bars, body scrubs, and hand washes, alongside paraben-free antiperspirant deodorants:

Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Body Washes are formulated with patented 24-hr Renewing MicroMoisture, which delivers millions of moisturizing droplets into your skin, retaining, boosting and actively regenerating skin's natural moisture all day long.

are formulated with patented 24-hr Renewing MicroMoisture, which delivers millions of moisturizing droplets into your skin, retaining, boosting and actively regenerating skin's natural moisture all day long. Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Cleansing Bars are made with ultra-nourishing, plant-based cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream to create an indulgent shower experience.

are made with ultra-nourishing, plant-based cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream to create an indulgent shower experience. Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Body Scrubs are infused with ¼ moisturizing cream, which gently cleanses, exfoliates, and nourishes skin for that holiday glow it deserves after every shower.

are infused with ¼ moisturizing cream, which gently cleanses, exfoliates, and nourishes skin for that holiday glow it deserves after every shower. Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Hand Washes are formulated with Moisture Boost 5x Complex to provide lasting nourishment. Soak in the benefits of plant-based moisturizers that deeply nourish your skin, providing a luxurious hand wash experience that restores your skin's natural radiance.

are formulated with Moisture Boost 5x Complex to provide lasting nourishment. Soak in the benefits of plant-based moisturizers that deeply nourish your skin, providing a luxurious hand wash experience that restores your skin's natural radiance. Dove Holiday Treats Antiperspirant Deodorants care for and protect your underarms as you indulge in irresistible scents that deliver lasting freshness with 72-hour odor and all-day sweat protection.

Don't miss out on this limited-edition collection. The Dove Holiday Treats Collection is available online and in-store at Walmart, Target, Amazon and other major retailers nationwide.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

