Get Red Carpet Ready with Regal's Best Picture Film Festival

"Regal is thrilled to celebrate the best of 2019 alongside the Academy and give moviegoers the opportunity to see the top nominees that played in Regal theatres back on the big screen through the Best Picture Film Festival," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "Regal is the ultimate destination for moviegoing during the awards season, and with the festival pass, moviegoers can see these highly acclaimed movies at a fantastic price."

The nominated best picture movies to be shown at Regal during the festival are:

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13)

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13)

Joker (R)

Little Women (PG)

1917 (R)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (R)

Parasite (R)

The festival will be held Friday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 9. Festival passes are available to purchase for $35 starting Tuesday, Jan. 14, either on the award-winning Regal mobile app or at participating Regal theatres' box offices. For showtimes and ticketing information, as well as a list of participating theatres, please click here.

