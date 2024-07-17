Regal and Christie in partnership to install over 280 RGB pure laser projectors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal announced today that the company is in agreement with Christie to install over 280 of their RGB pure laser projectors in several locations across the United States. The planned installation will begin this month, including high-performing Regal theatres from Washington to Florida.

"At Regal, we are committed to creating the best moviegoing experience for our guests through consistent product and service upgrades. One way to achieve this goal is incorporating the most innovative technologies into our theatres," said Eduardo Acuna, CEO of Regal Cineworld Group. "In partnership with Christie, we are excited to bring their groundbreaking RGB pure laser projectors to our theatres, which provides the best visual quality for our customers."

Pushing the boundaries of color reproduction, brightness, image uniformity, installation versatility, and operational lifetime, RGB pure laser projection helps create unparalleled shared experiences. From blockbuster movies and thrilling rides to stunning live shows and jaw-dropping projection-mapping spectaculars, the technology will amaze audiences with the most vibrant images and purest colors. Discover the power of Christie RGB pure laser projection at Regal.

On July 9, Regal announced the successful completion of a $250 million capital raise for growth and investment that will improve physical and digital assets in theatres to elevate the moviegoing experience. This partnership between Regal and Christie is proof of commitment to utilize that funding to implement noticeable improvements in every area of the in-theatre experience.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,774 screens in 425 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of June 30, 2024. We believe that the size, reach, and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

