Round Up to Support the American Red Cross During Opening Weekend of "Twisters" at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 19, Universal Pictures releases the summer blockbuster Twisters, spotlighting the awe-inducing power of tornadoes and the individuals who seek to better understand these severe storms. During the opening weekend of Twisters, Regal invites all guests to round up their box office and concessions purchases with 100% of all donations going to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

"Regal is proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts from severe weather events wherever they may occur," said Richard Grover, Head of Marketing at Regal. "The release of Twisters will give our employees and guests an opportunity to assist communities who may face the real-world consequences of a similarly devastating storm."

The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. While Twisters focuses on the destructive power of tornadoes affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S., the American Red Cross is often the first organization to offer disaster relief in the wake of these storms, as well as hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and countless other crises.

In partnership with Universal Pictures' release of Twisters, moviegoers are encouraged to visit their local Regal theatre from July 19-21 to round up their box office and concessions purchases to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Proceeds from all round up donations for all movies this weekend will assist the American Red Cross in providing generous support for preparation, response, and recovery efforts for disasters both big and small. The Regal Foundation will also donate to the American Red Cross in support of this fundraising effort. For tickets and showtimes to Twisters, please visit us in the Regal app or online at REGmovies.com.

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,774 screens in 425 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of June 30, 2024. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride that puts you in direct contact with one of nature's most wondrous—and destructive—forces.

From the producers of the Jurassic and Bourne films comes a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister. Directed by Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos as equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, Javi and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

