GET REWARDED FOR DELIVERY AND CARRY-OUT PIZZA MISHAPS WITH THE DIGIORNO® PIZZA RESCUE PROGRAM

To celebrate Pi Day, the brand is offering fans DIGIORNO pizza coupons to ensure people enjoy a perfectly round pie

SOLON, Ohio, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGIORNO® knows the importance of enjoying the fresh-baked taste that a perfectly round pizza has to offer and wants loyal pizza lovers to be rewarded for the mishaps that can be caused by ordering delivery or carry-out. Through the introduction of the DIGIORNO Pizza Rescue Program – the brand is providing some comfort to people who have experienced this problem - no matter the extent of damage done to everyone's favorite food.

Whether your delivery or carry-out pizza is smashed, crushed or squished, DIGIORNO is here to save the day so consumers can focus on enjoying their relaxing weeknight dinner or weekend get together with family and friends.

Starting on Pi Day, March 14 and ending on April 11, those who experience pizza delivery or carry-out fails can upload an image of their damaged 'za to DIGIORNOPizzaRescue.com and receive a DIGIORNO pizza coupon. The amount of the coupon will be based on the extent of the damage. With a fresh-baked DIGIORNO, pizza lovers never have to be unsure about their meal again.

"We're always looking for ways to ensure people are having the best pizza-fueled moments and have the opportunity to enjoy the fresh-baked taste that DIGIORNO has to offer," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. "Many of us have experienced the frustration of getting a pizza delivered or picking one up for carry-out and transporting it home to only open it up to find it damaged. We want to relieve that disappointment by offering discounts to consumers in hopes we can make their pizza nights less stressful and more delicious."

How it works? *

Consumers can visit DIGIORNOPizzaRescue.com to upload an image of their damaged pizza, where our AI-enabled pizza technology will assess the pie for its level of mishap, which will then unlock a digital coupon based on the percentage of pizza that's been damaged (0-30 percent damage - $1 off, 31-60 percent damage - $1.50 off and 60-100 percent damage - $2 off) *. People can then redeem the coupon at the retailer of their choice and pick-up a DIGIORNO pizza. Because IT'S NOT DELIVERY, IT'S DIGIORNO!

Hungry for even more of that fresh-baked taste? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It's also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now.

*U.S. only 18+. Ends 11:59pm ET on 4/11/24, while supplies last. Coupon delivered to mobile wallet, valid at specified retailer and on DIGIORNO products only. Limit 1 per mobile device. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify offer, or terminate participation, at any time. Coupon expires 5/9/24. www.DIGIORNOPizzaRescue.com.

