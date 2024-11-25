Get Road Ready with AutoNation Mobile Services This Thanksgiving

AutoNation Mobile Services Comes to Your Doorstep, Making Pre-Travel Maintenance a Breeze

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving is gearing up to be one of the busiest on record. With average gas prices near $3 a gallon in several metros across the country, close to 72 million* travelers are expected to hit the road to spend time with loved ones. AutoNation (NYSE: AN) brings peace of mind to you this holiday season, keeping the road ahead safe and smooth with the convenience of AutoNation Mobile Services, bringing over 200 services and repairs right to your doorstep.

AutoNation Mobile Service brings expert vehicle maintenance and repairs directly to Customers’ doorsteps, providing convenient solutions for safe and stress-free holiday travel.

"Lower fuel prices will have a big influence on the record-breaking travel we expect this year," said Dave Koehler, AutoNation's Chief Operating Officer, Non-Franchise Business. "AutoNation Mobile Services is here to help the millions of families traveling the open road this Thanksgiving safely reach their destinations through pre-travel car maintenance that's completed wherever they prefer."

Through AutoNation Mobile Services, there is no need to schedule your busy days around a service appointment. Travelers can balance last-minute home cleaning and packing with last-minute pre-travel oil changes, road trip inspections and brake refreshes to make your upcoming travel as stress-free as possible. With expert technicians coming right to your doorstep, you will have more time to focus on what truly matters during this time of year — spending time with family and friends.

Schedule your appointment with an AutoNation Mobile Service expert technician today by visiting www.autonationmobileservice.com.

*Nearly 80 Million Americans are Expected to Travel Over Thanksgiving

About AutoNation Mobile Service

AutoNation Mobile Service brings over 200+ vehicle repair and maintenance services to you – wherever you are. The company's expert technicians can be scheduled online in the following cities: Atlanta, Ga.; Austin, Texas; Chicago, Ill., Dallas, Texas; Fort Myers, Fla.; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston, Texas; Jacksonville, Fla.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Miami, Fla.; Orlando, Fla; Phoenix, Ariz.; Sacramento, Calif.; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, Calif.; San Francisco, Calif.; and Tampa, Fla.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, offering innovative products, exceptional services, and comprehensive solutions, empowering our customers to make the best decisions for their needs. With a network of dealerships nationwide strengthened by a recognized brand, we offer a wide variety of new and used vehicles, customer financing, parts, and provide expert maintenance and repair services. Through DRV PNK, we have raised over $40 million for cancer-related causes, demonstrating our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our Associates, Customers, and the communities we serve.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.