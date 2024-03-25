Get Screened: Top Message from Colorectal Cancer Surgeon and Patient

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorectal cancer is highly preventable with screening. Furthermore, localized colorectal cancer has a 91% five-year survival rate with treatment.i

Cedrek McFadden, MD, is a board-certified colorectal and general surgeon and a member of the CCA Medical Scientific Advisory Committee. He treats large intestine disorders, including colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, diverticular disease, and hemorrhoids. He performs colonoscopies and minimally invasive and robotic surgery. He regularly appears on television as a medical and wellness contributor. Dr. Cedrek McFadden and colorectal cancer survivor Amishi Shah, PharmD, on the set of the Satellite Media Tour, hosted by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and sponsored by Olympus Corporation of the Americas.

Colorectal cancer often develops without symptoms, and in 2024 an estimated 152,810 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed and an estimated 53,010 will die from it — making this disease the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. for men and women combined, and the deadliest cancer among men under 50.ii

Researchers predict colorectal cancer will become the leading cause of cancer death in men and women ages 20-49 by 2030.iii According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of colorectal cancer in adults younger than 50 has been rising steadily since the 1990s.iv The reason behind this rise is unclear.

On-time screening is essential to catch this disease early and also help prevent it, facts colorectal surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden and colorectal cancer survivor Amishi Shah, PharmD, emphasized to reporters across the country during their satellite media tour (SMT) in New York City on March 5, 2024. Both are available for interview.

Sponsored by Olympus Corporation of the Americas and hosted by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, the SMT brought the important message about screening to more than 7 million people nationwide. During National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, all generations should visit GetScreened.org to learn about risk factors, symptoms, and screening options that could make a difference between life and death.

