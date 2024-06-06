Get Street-Smart Insights On Automotive Window Film From The Official Source

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Window Film Association (IWFA), the world's official source of window film information, offers a free brochure to help consumers get street-smart about automotive window films to enhance their driving experience and health when behind the wheel.

"Having window film professionally installed on a vehicle is a smart step for any driver, but there are key factors that may influence the decision to have 'tint' installed and this brochure and our website help to educate on the 'ins and outs' of automotive window film," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

Window film on a vehicle is not just for looks, in fact it's an important element of a complete sun protection strategy. By blocking 99 percent of the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, they safeguard against potential skin damage, skin cancer and cataracts. "Consumers may not know that dark windows seen on newer vehicles is often dyed glass, which may not offer full protection by itself from harmful UV rays," said Smith.

In addition to helping to protect the skin and eyes, window films may improve the interior comfort of a vehicle by stopping a significant percentage of the sun's heat and glare from coming through the glass. This helps reduce the amount of air-conditioning needed. For electric vehicles, and even gas driven ones, this benefit may save on energy use and extend mileage between recharging or fill-ups.

Consumers should become more familiar with local local laws governing vehicle window films by using the IWFA's interactive online guide. For example, it offers insights on what level of Visual Light Transmittance (VLT) is permissible through the side windows to driver's immediate left and right. The higher the percentage of VLT; the lighter the film. A 50 percent VLT window film is nearly clear to the naked eye, while a 15 percent window film appears nearly black when viewing from the exterior.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness.

