Get Well Sees Continued Investment in Patient Engagement Platform, Impactful Results with SDOH Screening and Navigation Solution

Get Well renews and expands 14 partnerships in first 4 months of 2024, sees impressive results with SDOH Screening and Navigation solution through client use.

BETHESDA, Md., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well , the global leader in digital patient engagement, today announced they have continued and/or expanded 14 partnerships with leading health systems and hospitals in the first four months of 2024. In addition, after one week of going live with the Get Well solution for Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) screening and navigation, one Get Well Health System client screened over 5,000 patients and delivered over 1,000 resources to support their SDOH needs.

Continuing with the momentum of 2023, where the company announced the renewal and expansion of 75 partnerships , Get Well also announced the adoption of their SDOH Screening and Navigation Solution by UMASS Memorial Health and their recognition as the #1 Market Leader for Patient-Driven Care Management by KLAS .

Using Get Well's Health Equity SDOH Screening and Navigation solution, one health system screened over 5,000 patients and navigated over 1,600 patients to necessary resources after just one week of going live. The appropriate resources were identified throughout the Get Well screening process and included transportation, housing, food, and utilities. In addition, the health system saw a 96% text message deliverability rate, ensuring reach and high engagement.

St. Tammany Health System, a Get Well partner since 2019 and Epic client, renewed their partnership to continue educating their patients outside the hospital with Get Well's Guided Care solution that delivers proactive AI-powered care plans and navigation. In addition to their ten care plans, which include education for orthopedics, cardiac surgery, postpartum, generalized adult and pediatric ED discharge, as well as chronic conditions, St. Tammany also adopted an additional ten care plans to continue to deliver personalized care experiences, scale value-based care, and boost care plan adherence for their patients.

"We are thrilled to continue to partner and expand with Get Well. It's crucial that we connect with and educate our patients, and Get Well Guided Care helps keep us accountable to provide the best possible experiences while also automating our clinical workflows," said Michelle Belanger, MSN, RN, Director of Outpatient Care Coordination & Transitional Care at St. Tammany Health System.

In 2023, St. Tammany realized a return on investment through a readmissions analysis completed for their COPD and pneumonia populations, accelerating their path to becoming a high-reliability organization. Real-time patient monitoring through Get Well Guided Care allows St. Tammany chronic care clinical teams to actively catch patients with pulmonary symptoms, shortness of breath, and other concerning symptoms and prioritize patients in need. Results include an 11% reduction in readmissions for the pneumonia population and a 13% reduction in readmissions for the COPD population. Furthermore, 69% of patients active on the pneumonia care plan report avoiding unnecessary phone calls to the care team, while 59% of the COPD population have indicated through the tool that they are extremely likely to recommend their care team/provider.

"It's clear in just the first few months of 2024 that health systems continue to see value and invest in patient engagement platforms. The results we've seen in just one week with our SDOH Screening and Navigation solution is a testament to addressing whole-person health. Patients need resources when leaving the hospital's four walls, and we're providing that at a massive scale." said Michael O'Neil, CEO & Founder of Get Well. "We're grateful for our partnerships with these esteemed health systems, and look forward to many more years of supporting their patients."

Get Well is proud to renew partnerships with health systems, including:

Baptist Health Hardin

Children's Hospital Colorado- Colorado Springs

Jackson Health System

JPS Health Network

Kootenai Health

Medical University of South Carolina

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Olathe Medical Center

Palisades Medical Center

Rush University System for Health

System for Health St. Elizabeth Healthcare CHQ

St. Tammany Health System

Virginia Mason Medical Center

