Get Well's Chelsea King Arthur Included in Becker's Black Healthcare Leaders to Know List

BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well , the global leader in digital patient engagement, today announced their VP of Population and Digital Health, Chelsea King Arthur, DrPH, was recognized on Becker's Hospital Review's list of 231+ Black healthcare leaders to know in 2024 list. The Becker's list honors Black healthcare leaders that are "shaping the patient experience, educating and training the next generation of healthcare providers, and furthering equity and inclusion."

Under the Technology and Innovation section of the list, Chelsea was recognized as follows: "Dr. King Arthur's mission is to bridge the gap between the healthcare continuum and patients through whole-person, personalized care. She works to execute this mission through her role at Get Well and as the immediate past chairwoman of the board for Health Care for the Homeless. Every day, she sees first-hand the hurdles under-resourced and marginalized populations face while trying to access quality care. At Get Well, Dr. King Arthur addresses these issues in the patient healthcare experiences through scalable, AI-powered digital engagement tools. Her current focus is on expanding successful programs in two priority areas: youth mental health and maternal health. Utilizing baseline outcomes and engagement data, Dr. King Arthur and her team tailor interventions to meet the specific healthcare needs of targeted populations. Rigorous screening identifies existing providers, and in cases where providers are lacking, she leads a team in constructing personalized pathways, resources and tools for patients based on their risk profiles. To further their impact, the equity-focused programs also incorporate culturally and linguistically appropriate content for their intended populations."

"We are thrilled to see Chelsea get recognized for her contributions to healthcare," said Michael O'Neil, Founder and CEO of Get Well. "She is absolutely brilliant at what she does, and we are honored that she spends her days here at Get Well leading the charge to improve the patient experience for underserved populations."

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award, and even more thrilled that I get to work every day to change how individuals, especially those who are under-resourced experience the healthcare system," said Chelsea King Arthur. She continued to say that "more black and brown women commanding the ships in healthcare is a good thing. We cannot continue to talk about health equity and highlighting populations with historically poor outcomes without bringing individuals from those communities or with close ties to them to the decision making table."

