Get your Bucket List back on track and enjoy an Alaska-sized adventure

Travelers can take advantage of up to 21% off on summer 2021 fares to and from Alaska. With the most nonstops to the state and the largest in-state network of any airline, now is the time to enjoy picturesque coastlines, wildlife, jaw-dropping national parks or enjoying family and friends in the endless hours of daylight. Flying in Alaska for nearly 90 years, Alaska Airlines is the airline of choice when it comes to traveling to the Great Land.

"Whether you want to pod in an RV or spread your wings in our naturally, socially distanced outdoor spaces, Alaska is ready to welcome you," said Scott Habberstad, director of sales and community marketing for Alaska. "As a life-long Alaskan, Alaska is the hometown airline with the best service and most routes to get you directly into an amazing Alaska summer. And with our Next-Level Care service, travelers can rest assured their Alaska adventures will be off to a great and safe start."

Widely regarded as one of the country's premier destinations, Alaska boosts miles of hiking trails, kayaking, world-class, sustainable fishing, whale watching, the tallest mountain in North America, long, warm days with endless views that capture the imagination and take your breath away. Alaska is everything you've dreamed and 2021 is the year to make that dream a reality.

Discounted fares are available for purchase on alaskaair.com using the discount code BUCKETLIST.

"Alaskans take pride in our great state and it's time to safely welcome guests back to the Last Frontier," said Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines' regional vice president - Alaska. "This past year has been difficult and all of us that call Alaska home are ready for visitors. Alaska is the perfect destination to reconnect and create memories that will last a lifetime."

If Alaska is on your bucket list or you're looking for a chance to share summer with family and friends, Alaska Airlines is the best way to connect to all this great state has to offer. This summer, Alaska will fly nonstop to 11 destinations between Anchorage and the Lower 48 and Hawaii including: Minneapolis-St. Paul; Chicago; Denver; Honolulu; Maui; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco and Seattle.

About Alaska Airlines:

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Terms and Conditions:

Valid for up to 21% off coach base fare levels published at alaskaair.com. Discount code must be applied towards purchase of ticket by 11:59 p.m. (PT) on April 4, 2021. Passenger is responsible for all applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges, including checked baggage fees. Discount is valid for travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays between Alaska Airlines cities in the lower 48 United States and the State of Alaska, excluding Prudhoe Bay (SCC) from May 1 through June 30, 2021. Based on published fare routings and some cities may not be available. One discount allowed per reservation. An alternative discount of 10% off applies to days of week not listed above or flights booked in First Class. All other terms of the above discount apply. Changes and refunds may be allowed per the applicable fare rule. Refunds or cancellation of itinerary will result in the forfeiture of the discount code. Once the 'Purchase By' date has passed, any changes will result in the forfeiture of the discount. Once issued, tickets are not transferable. See alaskaair.com for more details.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Related Links

http://www.alaskaair.com

