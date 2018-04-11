Get Your Flower Power on at these Flower Shows Recommended by The GO Group

The Orchid Show in New York, now through April 22, showcases thousands of dramatically displayed orchids in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory featuring a series of installations crafted by Daniel Ost. Each living sculpture celebrates the complex beauty of these stunning flowers, highlighting individual orchids in a way that each flower and form can be seen and appreciated.

Since 1953, Canada's Tulip Festival, held this year from May 11 – 21, has been the country's most colorful festival! It celebrates Ottawa's official flower, an international symbol of friendship and peace. Millions of tulips set the stage for a celebration of authentic art, cultural, historic, culinary and family experiences at five official venues

Hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society, with a history dating back to 1862, Britain's Chelsea Flower Show is one of the most renowned. This year, the event's theme is "The RHS Greening Grey Britain Garden for Health, Happiness and Horticulture." Two of its most unusual attractions include "Harrods British Eccentrics Garden," with bizarre garden gadgetry that comes alive every 15 minutes and "Together We Can," an acoustic garden of percussion music inspired by deaf solo percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie. It runs May 22 – 26.

The Portland Rose Festival transforms Portland into a buzzing center of fun from May 25 – June 9. With three parades, the festival is a celebration of Portland's roses and its high-end local culture. The festival is the largest rose show in the nation with more than 4,000 beautiful and fragrant blooms.

