Get Your Weeks' Worth! EF Go Ahead Tours Launches "Unpack Once" Tours: 8-9 Day Itineraries for Deeper European Cultural Immersion

Weeklong itineraries in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, London, Paris, and Rome offer deeper cultural connection, smaller groups, and hard-to-book experiences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American and Canadian travelers are carefully managing their paid-time-off with return-to-office becoming more the norm and bleisure, digital nomadic travel becoming a footnote in history. 76% of travelers -recently surveyed by EF Go Ahead Tours and Qualtrics Research in May 2026 - said that weeklong, city-focused international tours were either somewhat or very appealing.

In response, EF Go Ahead Tours, a leader in guided experiential travel, today announced the launch of its new collection of 8–9-day "Unpack Once" international tours. Crafted to maximize the weekends that bookend your time off, these itineraries let travelers experience 8–9 days abroad on just five days of PTO — because everyone deserves to "Get Your Weeks' Worth."

Go Ahead's new Weeklong Tours Collection includes 80+ differently curated itineraries over multiple dates through 2028, with 45 tours in Europe alone. Explore the new collection by visiting here: https://www.goaheadtours.com/one-week-tours/single-city-tours

Headlining this collection of Weeklong Tours are a series of new Unpack Once tours, a travel style that offers weeklong, single-city itineraries designed for travelers seeking a deeper, more meaningful cultural connection and access to some of Europe's most iconic and hard-to-book sites, landmarks, and experiences. Blending expert-led touring, inclusive access to must-see landmarks, and local experiences, Unpack Once tours redefines how travelers can truly immerse themselves within some of the world's most iconic cities – in just one week.

Each Unpack Once itinerary features centrally located hotels, smaller group sizes of 12–28 travelers, and thoughtfully designed programming that allows guests to unpack once (and explore more). With EF Go Ahead Tours' deep local expertise, travelers gain access to experiences that are often difficult to secure independently.

At the heart of the new offering are iconic, insider-led access to world-famous cultural and historical sites. Highlights include a private introduction by a Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London; curated access to masterpieces at the Louvre in Paris; timed entry to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam; admission to the Colosseum and Forum in Rome; a visit to La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona; and time spent in Trinity College's library to view the Book of Kells, a masterpiece of medieval art and illustrated manuscript written in Latin around 800 AD containing the four Gospels.

With daytrips also offered to destinations like Girona, Spain, or Rotterdam in the Netherlands, these tours offer travelers a home base in one hotel with the opportunity to explore further out from the city centers they visit.

"Our Unpack Once tours are designed for travelers who want to go beyond the highlights and truly experience a destination," said Lael Kassis, Vice President of Market Innovation & Development at EF Go Ahead Tours, "By combining access to iconic sites on tour, local expertise, and immersive excursions, we're making it easier than ever to dive deep into the culture, history, and everyday life of Europe's most beloved cities—all in just one week, all from one hotel."

Highlights of New Unpack Once Tours

A Week in London – 8 days (from as low as $2999)

Experience London through exclusive access to the Tower of London with a Yeoman Warder guide, paired with immersive moments like Borough Market tastings, afternoon tea, and optional excursions to Stonehenge and Salisbury. Stay for another 3 days with the Edinburgh, Scotland tour extension!

A Week in Paris – 8 days (from as low as $2999)

Discover the art, history, and flavors of Paris with entry to the Louvre, a farewell dinner at a historic café, and regional exploration to Giverny and Normandy for a taste of French countryside life. Extend your tour for three more days and enjoy the wine of Bordeaux!

A Week in Amsterdam – 8 days (from as low as $2999)

Step into history with guaranteed entry to the Anne Frank House, complemented by food tours through local markets, hands-on stroopwafel workshops, and day trips to Delft and Rotterdam. Visit the seat of power in the European Union and some triple bock beer with a three-day tour extension in Brussels, Belgium!

A Week in Barcelona – 8 days (from as low as $2999)

Explore Barcelona's vibrant culture with entry to La Sagrada Familia (one of the largest and unfinished Catholic churches in the world, which began construction in 1882), guided walks through the Gothic Quarter, and regional excursions to Girona, alongside interactive experiences like flamenco workshops. Stay an extra three days on this extension to Madrid and enjoy some more tapas and Sangria!

A Week in Rome – 8 days (from as low as $2999)

Uncover ancient and modern Rome with combined access to the Colosseum and Roman Forum, curated neighborhood tours, and excursions to Castel Gandolfo with wine tasting in the Frascati region. Stop by and see the David and other famous works of art with a three-day extension to Florence!

A Week in Dublin – 8 days (from as low as $2899)

Dive into Irish heritage with entry to Trinity College's library to see the Book of Kells, plus cultural experiences like Irish dancing, whiskey tastings, and excursions to Brú na Bóinne and coastal Howth. Extend your tour for another three days and visit Belfast to see more of Ireland!

"We know travelers are being more purposeful with their time off, and increasingly are interested in a slower pace of exploration when on a vacation," added Kassis, "EF Go Ahead's Unpack Once tours embrace the slowcation – a fresh approach to the guided travel that combines decades of local expertise and insider knowledge with the breathing room to make a city feel like home."

On these settled-in itineraries, travelers can turn their dream city into a home base for a week of slower, more regional exploration. Each one builds in meaningful free time, pairs with incredible local culture and cuisine, and creates lifelong memories that will leave travelers wanting more.

A Different Way to Immerse into a Culture

The new Unpack Once tours are built for modern travelers balancing busy schedules and a desire for meaningful exploration while truly immersing themselves in one of Europe's most beautiful cities.

Each itinerary offers:

Weeklong duration ideal for working professionals with limited paid time off





ideal for working professionals with limited paid time off Centrally located hotels for easy access to city landmarks and iconic sights





for easy access to city landmarks and iconic sights Dedicated tour director that handles travel logistics, on-tour community building and cultural engagement guaranteed to teach you something about the people, destinations and cultures you will experience





that handles travel logistics, on-tour community building and cultural engagement guaranteed to teach you something about the people, destinations and cultures you will experience Included choice touring excursion options to further personalize the experience for every traveler





to further personalize the experience for every traveler Guided sightseeing with guaranteed entrance to iconic, hard-to-book sites and landmarks that are difficult to access independently





to iconic, hard-to-book sites and landmarks that are difficult to access independently A slower pace of tour with moderate activity levels for exploration that fits your travel style





for exploration that fits your travel style Regional day trips that extend beyond the city center to hard to visit hidden gem destinations





that extend beyond the city center to hard to visit hidden gem destinations Fun, interactive activities that bring destinations to life from culinary and wine tastings to giving it your all as a flamenco or Irish step dancer





that bring destinations to life from culinary and wine tastings to giving it your all as a flamenco or Irish step dancer 24/7 traveler care focused on traveler support, travel safety, and on-tour operational support

Departures begin in March 2027, with itineraries operating through November.

For more information, visit https://www.goaheadtours.com/one-week-tours/single-city-tours

Best Price Guarantee

Have the confidence that the price of your tour is the best price. EF Go Ahead's Best Price Guarantee is valid at the time of booking for new reservations and applies to the price of the tour including airfare and after the value of any promotional offer or discount is applied. Click here to read more about this guarantee: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/terms

Benefit from our New Referral Program!

The new referral program offers travelers an easy way to connect and invite friends, family members, and fellow adventurers to experience a guided group tour for themselves.

How it works: Give $100. Get $100.

Refer a friend: Any traveler who has taken a trip with or is currently booked on tour with EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, or EF Adventures can now share a personal referral link via email, text, social media, or their respective EF World Journeys mobile app. Friends must be new to EF World Journeys, 18 or older, and have a valid email address to qualify.

Both travelers earn $100: When the referred traveler books, both receive $100 in travel credit. Rewards are issued 60 days after booking confirmation, and referrals must book within six months.

Earn $500 on every fifth referral: Referring travelers receive $500 for every fifth successful referral. There is no limit to how many referrals can be made, and rewards NEVER expire.

Visit to learn more: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/referrals

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours has been a leader in guided group travel for more than 30 years, offering expertly crafted itineraries across the globe. With a focus on immersive experiences, cultural connections, and seamless travel, Go Ahead helps travelers explore the world with confidence and curiosity.

Go Ahead offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore.

EF Go Ahead Tours is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, one of North America's leading guided, experiential travel companies.

Join EF Go Ahead Tours' affiliate program, supported by AWIN and earn commissions on booked tours.

SOURCE EF Go Ahead Tours