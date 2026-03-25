Set Jetting, Castle Sleepovers, and Alpine Mountain Air: EF Go Ahead Tours Expands European Portfolio of "Weeklong" Itineraries in Austria, Germany and Switzerland

New tours spotlight iconic cultural experiences inspired by "The Sound of Music" in Austria, amazing landscapes in Switzerland, to castle stays in Germany—while offering travelers flexible, affordable ways to explore Europe

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours, a leader in guided group travel, today announced the launch of three new weeklong destination experiences in Europe designed to meet growing demand for shorter, experience-rich trips. The new tours—A Week in Austria, A Week in Germany, and A Week in Switzerland—offer immersive cultural moments, iconic landmarks, and seamless travel planning, all backed by EF Go Ahead Tours' commitment to traveler care, safety, and flexibility.

As travelers increasingly prioritize meaningful experiences and simplified planning, these new itineraries deliver curated highlights across Central Europe—without the need for extended time away.

EF Go Ahead launches new weeklong tours in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland for travelers with limited vacation time. Post this

"Travelers are looking for trips that maximize both time and experience, with immersive cultural learning," said Lael Kassis, Vice President of Market Innovation and Development, EF Go Ahead Tours. "These new weeklong itineraries make it easier than ever to deeply explore Europe's most iconic and epic destinations with expert guidance, built-in flexibility, and the peace of mind that comes from traveling with a trusted tour operator like Go Ahead."

Immersive cultural experiences across three iconic destinations

Each new itinerary offers a distinct lens into European culture, history, and landscape:

Austria: Step into cinematic history (9 days, from $2,999)

A Week in Austria: Vienna, Salzburg & the Alps brings travelers into the storybook landscapes of Vienna and beyond, featuring experiences inspired by The Sound of Music. Guests can explore filming locations, stroll baroque old towns, and take in alpine scenery that has captivated visitors for generations, while walking in the same steps of a young Mozart in Salzburg. Even better, visit the Austrian Lakes District where you will make your way to central Hallstatt, passing centuries-old wooden homes and catching glimpses of the glimmering Hallstattersee, the town's neighboring lake.





brings travelers into the storybook landscapes of Vienna and beyond, featuring experiences inspired by The Sound of Music. Guests can explore filming locations, stroll baroque old towns, and take in alpine scenery that has captivated visitors for generations, while walking in the same steps of a young Mozart in Salzburg. Even better, visit the Austrian Lakes District where you will make your way to central Hallstatt, passing centuries-old wooden homes and catching glimpses of the glimmering Hallstattersee, the town's neighboring lake. Germany: A fairytale castle stay (9 days, from $2,999)

A Week in Germany: Munich, Nuremberg & the Rhine Valley highlights the romance and history of Bavaria, including memorable visits to legendary landmarks like the Hofbrauhaus beer hall and Neuschwanstein Castle—the real-life inspiration for Sleeping Beauty's castle. Tour the site of the Nuremberg Trials post-World War II and then visit the Rhine Valley where you don't just visit another iconic castle, you play the part of a royal by staying overnight!





highlights the romance and history of Bavaria, including memorable visits to legendary landmarks like the Hofbrauhaus beer hall and Neuschwanstein Castle—the real-life inspiration for Sleeping Beauty's castle. Tour the site of the Nuremberg Trials post-World War II and then visit the Rhine Valley where you don't just visit another iconic castle, you play the part of a royal by staying overnight! Switzerland: Alpine beauty and seamless exploration (9 days from $3,599 USD)

A Week in Switzerland: Lake Geneva, Swiss Alps & Ticino showcases the country's breathtaking landscapes, from lakeside cities to mountain vistas, complemented by guided sightseeing, handpicked hotels, and local expertise that brings the amazing Swiss culture to life as you learn about the country and its people.

Across all three tours, travelers enjoy thoughtfully designed itineraries that include expert Tour Directors, amazing local food and drink, curated excursions, and centrally located accommodations—delivering a balance of structure and free time.

Affordable, flexible travel designed for today's traveler

EF Go Ahead Tours continues to make international travel more accessible through flexible payment options and low upfront costs. Travelers can reserve their spot with just $99 down with interest-free monthly plans, helping them lock in today's prices while planning for future travel.

Additionally, flexible booking policies—including risk-free cancellation windows—give travelers added confidence when planning their trips.

A continued commitment to traveler care and safety

Every EF Go Ahead Tours itinerary is supported by a global infrastructure designed to prioritize traveler well-being. This includes 24/7 emergency support, an extensive network of local and international teams, and proactive risk management practices that help address everything from minor disruptions to major global events.

With decades of experience and a presence in more than 50 countries through its parent company, EF Education First, EF Go Ahead Tours provides travelers with both on-the-ground expertise and around-the-clock support.

Meeting the moment for guided travel

The launch of these new itineraries comes as demand for guided travel continues to grow, driven by travelers seeking convenience, connection, and curated experiences. EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided itineraries across six continents, combining cultural immersion with the ease of expertly planned travel.

For more information about EF Go Ahead Tours and its new European itineraries, visit www.goaheadtours.com.

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore.

EF Go Ahead Tours is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, one of North America's leading guided, experiential travel companies.

Join EF Go Ahead Tours' affiliate program, supported by AWIN and earn commissions on booked tours.

SOURCE EF Go Ahead Tours