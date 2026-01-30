Getac and Anterix Bring Utility-Grade Private LTE to the Field

Certified rugged devices help utilities operate securely and reliably in harsh, remote, and high-risk environments

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation ("Getac"), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced its collaboration with Anterix, the largest holder of licensed, contiguous 900 MHz (896-901/935-940 MHz) spectrum in the United States dedicated to private broadband networks. Through this collaboration, Getac is enabling mission-critical connectivity for utilities and other critical infrastructure operators to deploy private LTE networks.

As an active participant in the Anterix Active Ecosystem (AAE), Getac has earned AnterixActive® badges for its B360 fully rugged notebook and F120 fully rugged tablet after testing to validate their use on networks using Anterix's 900 MHz private LTE spectrum. These badges acknowledge that utilities and other critical infrastructure organizations may deploy Getac's rugged devices with confidence, helping to ensure reliable performance, greater security, and interoperability in demanding field environments.

This collaboration reflects Getac's continued investment in purpose-built solutions for utilities and other asset-intensive industries that require more secure, resilient communications beyond the limits of public cellular networks. By aligning with Anterix-enabled private networks, Getac helps customers modernize field operations while maintaining control, coverage, and reliability across service territories.

"Utilities and critical infrastructure operators need communications platforms they can trust – especially as they digitize field operations and deploy advanced applications," said Charlie Gibbs, Director of Product Solutions, Getac North America. "Our alliance with Anterix and securing of AnterixActive® badges for the B360 and F120 reinforce Getac's commitment to delivering rugged, field-proven devices that are ready for private LTE environments where performance and uptime are non-negotiable."

As the nation's leading connectivity partner for utilities, Anterix provides 900 MHz spectrum and deployment solutions that enable private LTE for operational technology, workforce mobility, grid modernization, and other mission-critical communications. Getac's rugged devices extend that capability into harsh and remote environments, giving crews secure access to real-time data, applications, and workflows.

"Anterix has built a robust ecosystem that helps utilities move from spectrum to real-world outcomes faster," said Steve Ryan, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Anterix. "By adding Getac's rugged B360 and F120 devices to our portfolio, we're expanding the trusted mobile workforce solutions utilities can deploy with confidence to keep teams connected, data protected, and operations running reliably where it matters most."

Through the AAE, Getac is an integral part of more than 150 technology providers collaborating to simplify procurement, accelerate deployment, and deliver end-to-end solutions purpose-built for utility and critical infrastructure operations. This collaboration enables utilities to deploy certified devices faster, reduce integration risk, and lower long-term total cost of ownership.

Getac and Anterix both will be exhibiting at DTECH 2026. Attendees can visit Getac at booth UL511 in the Sails Pavilion and Anterix at booth 1028 on the ground level to learn more about their respective solutions and how Getac's AAE engagement supports private LTE deployments for utilities and other critical infrastructure operators.

For more information about Getac's rugged computing solutions, visit www.getac.com .

For more information about Anterix and its private LTE ecosystem, visit www.anterix.com.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit www.getac.com . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube .

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

Media Contact:

Kendra Dorr (on behalf of Getac)

The Hoffman Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Getac