Getac to Showcase AI-Powered Solutions for Utility Field Operations at DTECH 2026

Demonstrates devices, software, and solutions from Semtech, RAM® Mounts, Absolute Software, and SEW.AI to address critical utility challenges

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced it will exhibit at the DTECH transmission and distribution event, showcasing AI solutions designed to help utilities tackle the unique challenges of field operations. Getac will be attending the event from Feb. 3-5 in San Diego, California.

At booth UL511 in the Sails Pavilion, Getac will feature next-generation fully rugged AI-enabled laptops and tablets, integrated software, and partner solutions that enhance operational efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, and support field personnel in demanding environments.

Addressing Key Utility Challenges

Getac's fully rugged devices are purpose-built for the demands of utility field operations, helping reduce downtime, minimize repair costs, and extend the lifecycle of critical equipment. Combined with AI-enabled software, they provide field teams with practical tools for asset monitoring, workforce optimization, and predictive analysis, while maintaining connectivity and security across remote and challenging environments.

Four leading industry partners will be featured at the Getac booth, demonstrating end-to-end solutions for utility field operations:

Semtech: Showcasing how AirLink® rugged networking technology integrates with Getac devices to deliver unified cellular connectivity that improves coverage, modernizes utility fleets, and increases operational efficiency in the field.





Showcasing how AirLink® rugged networking technology integrates with Getac devices to deliver unified cellular connectivity that improves coverage, modernizes utility fleets, and increases operational efficiency in the field. RAM® Mounts: Presenting rugged mounting solutions designed to make utility technicians as efficient as possible through easy access to mission-critical devices. From work vans to consumer vehicles, RAM® provides the inventive and durable hardware needed to secure phones, tablets, and laptops in the most demanding field service applications.





Presenting rugged mounting solutions designed to make utility technicians as efficient as possible through easy access to mission-critical devices. From work vans to consumer vehicles, RAM® provides the inventive and durable hardware needed to secure phones, tablets, and laptops in the most demanding field service applications. Absolute Software: Demonstrating persistent security and compliance solutions for utility providers that operate electric grids, gas pipelines, and nuclear power plants. This integration provides continuous transparency into critical infrastructure standards like NERC CIP while maintaining secure, consistent network connections for highly dispersed workforces.





Demonstrating persistent security and compliance solutions for utility providers that operate electric grids, gas pipelines, and nuclear power plants. This integration provides continuous transparency into critical infrastructure standards like NERC CIP while maintaining secure, consistent network connections for highly dispersed workforces. SEW.AI: Featuring an AI-native workforce experience platform purpose-built for energy and utility organizations. Designed to complement rugged devices and connected field technologies, SEW.AI turns operational data into real-time, role-based intelligence that supports safer field service execution, proactive asset and work management, and improved workforce coordination across electric, gas, and water utilities.

"Utility field operations face unique challenges that go far beyond rugged hardware," said Rick Geisendorff, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Getac North America. "Our participation at DTECH 2026 demonstrates Getac's commitment to providing complete solutions that improve efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, and support field teams with the tools they need to succeed."

In addition to the solutions at booth UL511, Getac fully rugged devices will be featured in integrated demonstrations at the booths of industry-leading partners, including Anterix, Havis, and Gamber-Johnson.

For more information or to speak with an executive, please visit Getac's booth UL511 in the Sails Pavilion at DTECH.

For insights on how rugged devices, software, and AI-enabled solutions drive results in utility field operations, download Getac's 2026 Essential Rugged Computing Guide for Utilities.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

For more information contact:

Kendra Dorr

The Hoffman Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Getac