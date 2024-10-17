Getac and SOTI Join Forces to Revolutionize Mobility Solutions Across North America

From manufacturing to military deployments, the partnership ensures mobile devices perform efficiently and securely, boosting productivity and reducing costs

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation ("Getac"), a leader in rugged computing devices and mobile video solutions and SOTI, a recognized leader in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) today announced a partnership. Getac's North American division will be reselling SOTI's innovative software through its distribution channels, further empowering industries such as public safety, defense, military, manufacturing, field service, warehouse operations, and automotive to manage and secure their mobile device ecosystems effectively.

As part of the partnership, Getac's wide range of rugged laptops and tablets will seamlessly integrate with the SOTI ONE Platform, a powerful suite of tools designed to simplify business mobility. From remote device management to enhanced security, this solution will streamline business operations, improve connectivity and ensure maximum uptime even in the most demanding environments.

"Getac is thrilled to partner with SOTI to offer our customers an integrated, cutting-edge solution that enhances operational efficiency and device management," said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "Our products are designed to withstand the harshest conditions, coupled with SOTI's software, we are providing a robust solution that drives digital transformation across a wide array of industries."

Getac's leading rugged product line, along with its integration from the design to the manufacturing process of the product, offers customers unique and customizable options to accelerate digital transformation. Leveraging SOTI's operating systems including Windows, Android and Linux and SOTI's software enhances this further, allowing for complete device control, secure remote troubleshooting and detailed insights into device performance—all from a single platform.

"With this partnership, we are extending the reach of our mobility management solutions, empowering businesses to secure and optimize their mobile operations while ensuring critical devices remain operational and protected," said Mustafa Ebadi, COO at SOTI.

Demonstrations of the new solution will both be available at the Getac Booth #1311 during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, taking place October 19-22.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com . Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About SOTI

SOTI is a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility solutions by making them smarter, faster and more reliable. With SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions, organizations can trust SOTI to elevate and streamline their mobile operations, maximize their ROI and reduce device downtime. Globally, with over 17,000 customers, SOTI has proven itself to be the go-to mobile platform provider to manage, secure and support business-critical devices. With SOTI's world-class support, enterprises can take mobility to endless possibilities. For more information, visit soti.net.

