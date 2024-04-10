Getac Commissioned Survey Highlights Rugged Technology's Role In Transforming Industrial Operations

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged technology, announced findings from the Getac-sponsored IDC InfoBrief titled, "Redefining Total Cost of Ownership: Rugged Technologies to Empower Industrial Operation," April 2024. The results revealed that rugged devices increase competitiveness within industrial organizations by streamlining operations.

Commissioned by Getac, the IDC InfoBrief drew insights from 990 IT decision makers and found that rugged devices provide benefits across various industries including utilities, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, and natural resources. This was a global study revealing insights from six geographies: North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, China, Asia (excl China) and Latin America.

The versatility of rugged devices helps organizations improve daily operations by enhancing worker productivity, minimizing equipment downtime, and enabling individual component upgrades without having to replace the entire device.

Additional findings regarding the benefits of rugged technology from the survey include:

Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Rugged devices lead to lower TCO over time – organizations reported a TCO reduction of 10–20% for tablet and mobile devices, and a 20–30% reduction for personal computer and laptop devices.

Improved Sustainability: 43% of organizations said rugged devices with advanced sensors and connectivity capabilities help to gather data on operations, empowering more informed decisions about energy consumption and waste reduction initiatives.

Automated Processes: 37% of organizations said rugged devices help to automate certain processes, reducing the need for manual labor.

The brief also highlighted customers' criteria for rugged solution vendor selection, which include the ability to customize the solution, the cost-effectiveness of services provided, and the range of devices and solutions offered.

"These survey results show rugged devices are playing a transformative role in industrial operations by improving TCO and productivity and driving sustainability," said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "These findings reaffirm our commitment to delivering solutions that redefine industry standards in an increasingly rugged world."

Rugged device adoption in North America is also rising due to their overall efficiency and have supported efforts such as:

Integration with manufacturing execution systems, customer relationship management systems and enterprise resource planning systems as well as business infrastructure, intelligence tools and data analytics, and supply chain management systems

Improved data collection and analysis, warehousing and inventory management and front-line operations, helping field service workers deliver efficient inspections and maintenance

Improved operations by reducing equipment failure and replacement costs, greater worker productivity, reduced device downtime and productivity losses

Organizations saw a reduction of waste – rugged device durability reduced frequent replacements, lowering e-waste due to their extended life span

"Rugged devices are proving invaluable to industrial organizations who need to improve operational efficiencies, improve TCO, and provide field workers with reliable technology solutions for challenging environments," said McMahon. "Our customized hardware and software solutions, combined with our white glove service, is helping to fuel digital transformations across industrial sectors."

To download the complete "Redefining Total Cost of Ownership: Rugged Technologies to Empower Industrial Operations" IDC InfoBrief sponsored by Getac (doc #AP242464IB, April 2024), visit here.

