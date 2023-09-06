Getac continues to push the boundaries of innovation with first rugged devices featuring fully embedded LiFi technology

Getac working closely with Signify to develop next generation LiFi rugged solutions

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac today announced it has successfully embedded LiFi technology into its rugged devices as part of a new innovation project with Signify, the global leader in lighting.

At the forefront of LiFi innovation

Getac has been at the forefront of LiFi innovation for a number of years, having previously been the first manufacturer to engineer rugged devices with integrated LiFi via the use of external dongles. Now, the company has taken this a step further by fully embedding the technology into its devices, achieving another industry-first in the process.

Getac is working closely with Signify's Trulifi technology on the project, with the aim of bringing LiFi technology to its customers. Further announcements detailing the devices themselves and their commercial availability will be made in the future.

Backed by the Light Communication Alliance

Both Signify and Getac are part of the Light Communication Alliance (LCA), a community of industry leaders, researchers, and innovators who believe in the power of Optical Wireless Communication to transform the way organisations connect and communicate.

The LCA understands that advancing light communication requires a collaborative ecosystem approach, with members working closely together to research, develop and deploy viable LiFi technology.

Signify Trulifi and rugged technology: The future of secure, reliable communication

LiFi (Light Fidelity) technology uses light to transmit data rather than radio frequency, which is the case with traditional technologies such as WiFi, LTE, 4G, 5G etc. This innovative approach has multiple benefits over RF-based technologies, including extremely low latency, improved privacy and security, and superior connection quality, especially in RF-denied environments.

Combining these benefits with the reliability of Getac's rugged solutions unlocks a wide range of powerful new applications across sectors where professionals work in challenging conditions every day. For example, LiFi's minimal cabling requirements enables defence professionals to install highly secure field communications networks in a matter of minutes. LiFi can be especially beneficial in RF-constrained or RF-denied environments, aiding digital transformation in industries such as industrial manufacturing, where there can be concerns over RF-based equipment interfering with safety-critical operations.  

"Getac has long recognised the potential of LiFi technology to fundamentally change the way many organisations work and communicate" says Amanda Ward, EMEA Senior Director, Technology & Services at Getac. "Through our partnership with Signify, we're fully committed to designing, manufacturing and embedding innovative rugged LiFi solutions that will enable our customers to turn this potential into a reality."

"Some of LiFi's most game-changing applications and use cases are in sectors where highly challenging work conditions make rugged solutions an essential part of the technology equation," says Mark Gunther, Global Segment Leader LiFi Systems at Signify. "As a global leader in rugged computing and fellow LCA member, Getac is the ideal partner to help us unlock the power of light for brighter lives and a better world."

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Getac Technology Corporation.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in our operations in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 20172018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the NewsroomTwitterLinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

