Getac Integrates Sony Semiconductor Solutions' SORPLAS™ Environmentally Conscious Plastic into its Range of Premium Rugged Products

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac) today announced a new step towards a sustainable world by adopting SSS' innovative SORPLAS into its range of premium rugged laptops and tablets. The announcement reaffirms both companies' collaboration to utilizing environmentally conscious materials and developing products that create a more sustainable future for all.

SORPLAS is an environmentally conscious plastic developed and provided by SSS, which can achieve up to 99% utilization rate of recycled materials. SORPLAS is incredibly durable, even in high-temperatures and humid environments where plastics can quickly deteriorate, and it also gives consideration to aesthetics. Thanks to the above-mentioned high-quality standards and environmental friendliness, SORPLAS is used in Sony Group's products, as well as outside Sony Group companies.

In addition, compared to virgin flame-retardant polycarbonate resin, the amount of CO 2 emitted during SORPLAS production is significantly reduced, and it has been technically confirmed that its properties can be maintained even after repeated recycling. As a result, its adoption can greatly reduce the environmental impact of technology manufacturing in the future.

Getac's goal is to harness technology wherever possible to fulfill its commitment to the environment. A key part of this has been steadily increasing the use of PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) materials during the development phase of new products. The first integration of SORPLAS into its premium range of products came with the launch of the S510, the world's first AI-ready rugged laptop, followed by the highly versatile next generation K120 fully rugged tablet. The successful adoption of PCR materials underscores Getac's dedication to delivering environmentally friendly products while maintaining the high levels of reliability and performance demanded by customers across the rugged industries.

"The technology industry has a collective responsibility to protect our planet for future generations," says Eita Yanagisawa, Senior General Manager of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. "SORPLAS embodies our commitment to fulfilling this responsibility, utilizing cutting-edge recycling technology to achieve an exceptionally high utilization rate of recycled materials. It is already used extensively in Sony Group's products, and we're excited to bring it to a wider audience through partnerships with other environmentally conscious companies like Getac."

"Getac is firmly committed to creating a more sustainable future through environmentally responsible design and manufacturing, and we actively pursue innovation that enables us to achieve our goal," says Mike McMahon, President, Getac North America. "Implementing SORPLAS into our rugged devices is the latest step on this path and we look forward to working closely with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to bring it to more of our products and solutions going forward, helping to safeguard the future of our planet for future generations."

