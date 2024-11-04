Getac Launches Financial Services Program that Offers Flexible Solutions for Customers

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions, announced its new Financial Services Program, offering customers flexible payment solutions tailored to meet their unique needs, making Getac's industry-leading technology more accessible than ever before.

Through the new program, Getac provides simple and effective payment solutions for customers looking to strengthen the balance sheet and pay for their technology as they consume it, rather than upfront. Additionally, customers can spread the total cost of their purchase over the usage period with monthly, quarterly, annual or customized payments, further benefiting from predictable budgeting, manageable payment plans and refresh cycles that keep them ahead of technological advances.

"Our Financial Services Program addresses the evolving needs of our customers by giving them greater financial flexibility," said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "It's a testament to our dedication to supporting our customers success and delivering exceptional value and service."

Key highlights of the program include:

A variety of financing options, including leases, loans, subscription and managed services financing, first payment deferments and step payments.

Customized installment payment options to align with expected budgets and avoid upfront costs.

Ability to combine hardware, software and services into a single, manageable payment plan.

Rates will not increase even if interest rates increase during the term.

Upsell and finance for multiple years to take advantage of extra discounts or promotions.

Customers can push their payment start date for up to 90 days.

For more information about the new program, reach out to a Getac Financial representative or contact Getac at [email protected].

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

