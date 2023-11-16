Getac Partners with Authenticom to Accelerate Automotive Aftersales Integration of Getac's Aftersales Platform and Authenticom's DealerVault

Getac

Nov. 16, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged technology and innovative solutions, announced a partnership to integrate Getac's Aftersales Platform with Authenticom's DealerVault platform to better connect the customer buying process and aftersales journey, enhancing the customer experience and increasing revenues for dealerships.

Getac's digital aftersales solution provides workshops streamlined aftersales processes for better customer experience, greater levels of retention, increased revenue, and user-friendly platforms that boost staff-morale, such as Dynamic Online Service Booking, Intelligent Workshop Management and Electronic Vehicle Health Check. Getac's artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms enable dealers to take data from a multitude of sources to make informed decisions.

"We are pleased to welcome Getac into our network of partners on our DealerVault platform," said Michelle Phelps, Director of Sales at Authenticom. "By Getac leveraging Authenticom's data solutions, North American automotive dealers will be able to streamline Getac's access to DMS data in an efficient manner to start using their aftersales program to retain customer and engender loyalty. We are very pleased to be the 'business behind the business' to help our partners in automotive provide world-class solutions to thousands of dealers in North America and Canada."

Authenticom's DealerVault product empowers dealerships to easily take control of the distribution of their DMS data in a secure manner compliant with National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) guidelines and large DMS company recommendations. Dealerships can update data feeds, limit access, monitor all activity, and view reports detailing when data was collected and sent to a vendor. This provides complete transparency and control of field-level detail of vendor feeds and ultimately increases data security, visibility and reduces data integration costs.

"Getac looked for a trusted partner who could connect to the leading Dealership Management Systems (DMS) and we were impressed with the breadth of coverage Authenticom has with available data to over forty different DMS providers," said Russell Younghusband, Global Automotive Director at Getac. "Our combined solutions will be a game-changer to the dealers and their customers."

Through this partnership, dealerships will have access to data from disparate sources so they can build a complete picture of the customer and vehicle experience and make informed decisions to improve the customer journey.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Authenticom

Authenticom is a privately held company launched in 2002. As a leader in data management services, Authenticom has expanded its family of products to support the changing environment surrounding data. Their mission is to connect the world to data through data visibility, transparency, and control. This allows organizations to leverage the power of data to drive their business operations. For more information about Authenticom and services available, visit: www.authenticom.com.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Getac Technology Corporation.

