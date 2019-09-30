Getac Select™ Delivers Comprehensive, Specialized Solutions to Customers Across a Wide Range of Sectors and Applications

Since its foundation 30 years ago, Getac has established a proven track record of working closely with customers, helping them to overcome the business/operational challenges they face and delivering complete satisfaction. At the C-level, this means using strategic IT investment to optimize business performance against strict budgets. For IT managers, it's efficient operations, comprehensive device management and fast repair times, resulting in low total cost of ownership. For end users, it's having powerful devices and accessories they can rely on in the even the toughest working environments.

In recent years, these challenges have increasingly required unique product and/or software configurations not available off the shelf, making procurement more difficult and often involving compromises. Getac Select™ eliminates this by enabling customers and partners to quickly obtain complete, pre-configured solutions to their specific industry challenges, all from a single, central source. A clear structure helps guide them to the right solution for their needs, containing all the necessary devices, software, accessories and professional services required. This streamlined approach means customers also benefit from optimal product availability and fast delivery times, with all devices thoroughly tested and certified to ensure the high-quality standards they expect from Getac.

The new Getac Select™ forklift solution for warehousing applications is a great example. At the center is Getac's award winning F110 tablet, ideal for both indoor and outdoor warehousing environments thanks to its fully-rugged design, 11.6" screen and all-weather functionality. A series of pre-selected mounting options, power adaptors and carrying accessories optimize worker productivity, while Getac's Driving Safety Utility safeguards drivers and warehouse employees whenever forklifts are in operation. Additional connectivity software helps sustain seamless, real-time data transmission from anywhere in the warehouse. Also included is Getac's Device Management Software (GDMS), which enables customers to remotely monitor device health, proactively spot potential issues and prevent unplanned downtime. The whole solution is supported by a series of Getac professional services including extended warranty options tailored to a wide range of different needs and lifecycles.

"At Getac we pride ourselves on our close customer relationships and the pivotal role their feedback plays in the development of our new products and solutions," says Rick Hwang, President of Rugged Solutions, Getac. "Getac Select™ is the perfect embodiment of this, delivering a range of custom solutions tailored to the industry applications that our customers really need, such as field services, public safety, warehousing and more. For the first time, they can procure everything they need from one place, enjoying fast delivery times and the high quality standards they've come to expect from Getac."

Getac Select™ solutions will be available to customers in the industrial manufacturing, utilities, transport and logistics, natural resources/energy, and public safety industries at launch. For more information, please visit www.getac.com.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2018 consolidated revenue $38 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac's business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information visit: http://www.getac.com

