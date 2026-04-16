New devices and command center innovations support mission-critical operations for modern defense environments

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation ("Getac"), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, will showcase its latest defense-focused innovations at the 2026 Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition, April 19-22 in National Harbor, Maryland. The company will highlight a portfolio of next-generation rugged devices and command solutions designed to support mission-critical operations for the Department of War and allied forces.

Getac Showcases Next-Generation Rugged Solutions for Defense at Sea-Air-Space 2026

At the event, Getac will feature its newly released V120 fully rugged convertible laptop, alongside the F120 fully rugged tablet,which is powered by the latest Intel® processing technology and equipped with Microsoft Copilot+ PC capabilities. These devices are purpose-built to deliver enhanced performance, AI-enabled productivity, and secure, reliable operation in the most demanding environments.

In addition to its newest hardware, Getac will present solutions from its recently announced Getac CommandCore suite for Ground Control Stations, including remote drone control. CommandCore enables operators to securely control unmanned systems and manage data from centralized or remote environments. Designed to support multi-domain operations across land, sea, and air, it offers a flexible, modular architecture that adapts to evolving field requirements. Purpose-built for defense applications, it enhances command-and-control operations, improves situational awareness, and supports real-time decision-making across complex missions.

Getac's solutions are engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern defense forces, where resilience, security, and performance are critical. From field operations to command centers, Getac enables personnel to stay connected, informed, and mission-ready in austere and high-risk environments.

"Defense organizations are operating in increasingly complex environments that demand both durability and advanced computing capabilities," said Dante Conrad, Vice President of Federal Sales at Getac North America. "With our latest generation of rugged devices and CommandCore solutions, we're equipping our Department of War customers with the tools they need to enhance operational effectiveness, improve situational awareness, and leverage AI-driven insights at the edge."

Getac will be exhibiting at Sea-Air-Space 2026. Attendees can visit booth #2937 to learn more about the company's latest rugged devices and CommandCore solutions, and see firsthand how Getac is enabling secure, AI-powered performance for mission-critical defense operations. For more information, visit www.getac.com.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

SOURCE Getac