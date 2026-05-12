Getac to Showcase Rugged Devices and Integrated Tactical Solutions at SOF Week 2026

AI-enabled platforms designed to support secure communications and mission execution in challenging environments

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation ("Getac"), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, will showcase its portfolio of rugged laptops, tablets and command solutions at SOF Week 2026, May 18-21 in Tampa, Florida.

At booth #2400, Getac will demonstrate its latest rugged devices, including the V120 fully rugged convertible laptop and F120 fully rugged tablet. Powered by Intel® processing technology, with the F120 featuring advanced Microsoft Copilot+ PC capabilities, these devices are purpose-built for special operations forces and defense organizations, enabling secure communications, mission planning and decision-making in demanding operations environments.

In addition to rugged hardware, Getac will highlight its CommandCore Ground Control Station (GCS) solutions for unmanned systems operations. CommandCore supports operators who need to deploy and manage drones in the field, providing a flexible control environment that adapts to different mission roles and operational setups. When used alongside Getac's rugged devices, CommandCore enables coordinated control, data access and situational awareness in dynamic conditions.

At SOF Week, Getac will present these capabilities as part of integrated tactical and fielded solutions in collaboration with industry partners REDCOM, CIS Mobile, Ericsson, Intel, V2 Forensics and Dryout. These demonstrations showcase how Getac's rugged platforms and CommandCore solutions integrate with partner technologies to support resilient communications, mobility and mission execution at the tactical edge.

"Special operations teams require technology that performs reliably in fast-moving and unpredictable environments," said Dante Conrad, Vice President of Federal Sales, Getac North America. "At SOF Week, we're demonstrating how Getac's rugged devices, CommandCore solutions, and partner technologies work together to enable secure communications, operational mobility and mission success."

Getac's rugged platforms are purpose-built for defense operations, delivering secure, reliable performance in environments where standard IT devices often fail. They support command and control, unmanned system operations and mission planning, helping personnel stay connected, informed and mission-ready in the field.

Getac will be exhibiting at SOF Week 2026 at booth #2400. For more information, visit www.getac.com.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

Media Contact:

Kendra Dorr

The Hoffman Agency (on behalf of Getac)

[email protected]

SOURCE Getac