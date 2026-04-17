Getac to Showcase Rugged Devices and AI-Powered Vehicle Inspection System at ETI ToolTech 2026

Demonstrates rugged laptops, tablets, and AI solutions designed for vehicle inspections, end-of-lease evaluations, and remarketing

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced it will participate in ETI ToolTech 2026, April 20–23 in Palm Harbor, Florida.

ETI ToolTech, hosted by the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), brings together tool and equipment suppliers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other vendors for education, networking, and one-on-one meetings. At the conference, Getac will showcase its rugged devices and AI-powered solutions directly to OEMs and industry partners, highlighting real-world applications in vehicle inspections, fleet management, and remarketing.

At the event, Getac will also spotlight its newly released V120 fully rugged convertible laptop and F120 fully rugged tablet, alongside its AI-powered vehicle inspection system, developed by a valued partner, Tchek, and optimized for use on Getac rugged devices.

This integrated solution supports a range of automotive workflows, including:

Smart Repairs & Upsells: Identifying service needs with precision

Identifying service needs with precision End-of-Lease & used car Evaluations: Accelerating the transition from vehicle return to remarketing

Accelerating the transition from vehicle return to remarketing Fleet Management: Improving consistency and speed of vehicle assessments and audits for brand protection and safety

The AI inspection system delivers measurable business impact, including reducing inspection time by up to one-third, achieving up to 95% accuracy in damage detection, and delivering a projected 120% return on investment within 12 months. These capabilities help automotive organizations improve efficiency, reduce manual effort, and drive more informed decision-making.

"Getac and Tchek share a common vision: delivering a field-ready solution that helps organizations modernize inspections and improve operational performance," said Anton Fert, Co-founder and CEO of Tcheck. "By combining Getac's purpose-built, edge-ready rugged ecosystem with Tchek's AI inspection capabilities, we are enabling customers to improve inspection quality, accelerate decision-making, and realize measurable outcomes in their daily operations."

"The automotive industry is at a turning point where rugged hardware and intelligent software must work together to drive real value through automation, efficiency savings and upselling opportunities," said Russell Younghusband, Global Automotive Director for Getac. "At ETI ToolTech, we're demonstrating how our AI-powered inspection system, combined with our V120 and F120 devices, helps organizations streamline inspections while improving accuracy and delivering measurable ROI."

For more information, visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management, and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Getac