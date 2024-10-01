Getac's Essentials Suite Enhances Operational Efficiency and Device Management Capabilities Across the Industries

News in brief:

Essentials Suite combines Getac's range of powerful digital tools and utilities into a suite of software solutions that help organizations solve challenges and empower workers.

It consists of three core elements – Essential Control, Essential Apps, and Essential Utilities – each focusing on a different aspect of rugged IT operations.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac today announced the launch of its Essentials Suite, a comprehensive collection of powerful software solutions designed to help organizations overcome operational challenges and enhance field worker efficiency across the industries.

Essentials Suite combines Getac’s range of powerful digital tools and utilities into a suite of software solutions, including Essential Control, Essential Apps, and Essential Utilities – each focusing on a different aspect of rugged IT operations to help organisations overcome operational challenges and enhance field worker efficiency.

Organizations today face a multitude of complex challenges relating to the successful deployment and management of their rugged device fleets. Key tasks like the enrollment and configuration of new devices, remote rollout of firmware updates, and collection of system logs are all essential for maintaining operational efficiency and avoiding unplanned device downtime. However, without the right tools in place it's incredibly difficult to perform these tasks effectively, particularly across workforces that are spread out over large geographical areas.

Getac Essentials Suite is designed to solve these issues. It consists of three core elements – Essential Control, Essential Apps, and Essential Utilities – each delivering transformative, industry-specific tools that helps users administer, manage, and maintain every stage of their rugged devices' lifecycle.

Essential Control - Bringing order to complexity

Essential Control is engineered to meet the precise demands of IT managers, containing a series of innovative software solutions that empower users to efficiently manage large numbers of rugged devices simultaneously.

Monitoring: Enables users to monitor all deployed Getac devices from a central, cloud-based dashboard, helping to spot potential issues before they impact on field-based personnel.

Management: Lets users enroll, configure, and manage their Getac Android devices over-the-air, mitigating the risk of costly security breaches and unplanned downtime.

OEMConfig: Unlocks access to proprietary settings for Getac Android devices controlled via EMM and/or MDM platforms, for streamlined deployment from a single location.

Essential Apps - Optimize productivity and worker safety

Essential Apps contains Getac's most innovative and user-friendly software solutions, designed to optimize everyday tasks, improve productivity, and enhance worker safety. These include KeyWedge, which empowers field workers with an intuitive software-based barcode scanning solution; Driving Safety, which protects vehicle-based workers from distractions with screen-blanking technology; and Virtual-GPS, which replicates GPS data to multiple virtual COM ports, greatly extending the compatibility of legacy applications.

Essential Utilities – Useability and functionality amplified

Essential Utilities is a collection of advanced applications designed to amplify the usability, functionality, and productivity of Getac devices. It combines popular Getac apps such as G-Utility, G-Camera, and Barcode Manager, with three new software solutions – SmartUpdate, Diagnostic and Log Tool – designed to streamline Getac device management.

"Organizations across the rugged industries face a multitude of challenges when it comes to the successful deployment and efficient management of their devices," says Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "Getac Essentials Suite simplifies this challenge, combining powerful software solutions and apps into a suite of comprehensive offerings to help navigate today's rapidly evolving digital landscape and provide workers with the tools needed to get the job done."

Getac Essentials Suite is available now.

