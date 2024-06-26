Getac's Next Generation F110 Delivers New Levels of Performance, Efficiency and Reliability to Field Professionals

New F110 provides the solution to overcome the unique challenges of industrial field operations

News in brief:

The next generation F110 builds on its award-winning predecessor, delivering even better performance, reliability, and energy efficiency in the field.

The F110 is designed for professionals in sectors such as defense, utilities, manufacturing, and oil & gas, who need digital solutions they can rely on in a wide range of operating environments.

Key features include an upgraded intel® CoreTM 13th Gen i5/i7 processor, ultra-bright 1,200 nit screen, Wi-Fi 6E AX211 technology and optional 4G/5G modules utilizing eSIM technology.

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac today launched the next generation F110 tablet, which combines fully rugged reliability with a host of powerful new upgrades for exceptional performance and efficiency in the field.

Getac's flagship F110 model has long been at the forefront of rugged tablet design, making it incredibly popular with customers across multiple sectors and industries. The new F110 builds on this legacy, offering upgraded processing power, brightness, and connectivity, alongside excellent energy efficiency, for full-shift performance in a variety of challenging indoor/outdoor working environments.

Powerful and versatile

Key features include an upgraded Intel® CoreTM 13th Gen i5/i7 processor, with Intel® UHD Graphics offering new levels of processing speed and graphical performance. Additionally, the ultra-bright 1,200 nit LumiBond screen, with multitouch modes (touch, glove, pen) - the brightest ever available on the F110 - optimizes productivity in weather conditions ranging from full sun to rain and snow. For maximum mobility and productivity, the F110 can be used with a wide range of Getac accessories, including detachable keyboard, hard carry handle, and secure vehicle docks.

Outstanding connectivity options

Fast and reliable remote communication is a critical part of field operations in industries such as defense and oil & gas production/exploration, which is why the next-generation F110 offers a wide array of outstanding connectivity options as standard. These include Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.3, enabling personnel to quickly communicate with colleagues and share data as needed. Connectivity can be enhanced even further with optional 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6 modules (dual sim design including a physical sim and an e-sim), while a 5MP webcam provides clear and detailed pictures during video calls and remote guidance activities.

Enhanced energy efficiency and field reliability

Field professionals in industries like utilities and manufacturing need digital devices they can rely on for the full duration of shifts, even when access to power points or recharge facilities is limited. The next generation F110 features DDR5 memory (up to 32GB), which offers higher base speeds and lower power consumption than previous generations, making it ideal for full-shift operation. Its user-friendly hot-swappable batteries can also be easily replaced in the field if needed. If even more operation time is required between charges, the F110 is compatible with Getac's optional high-capacity Li-ion batteries as well.

The F110 also boasts rugged reliability. MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certification, a 6ft operating drop rating, and optional salt fog resistance make it ideally suited to operations in challenging work environments where the risk of accidental knocks, drops, and spillages is much greater.

"The F110 has been a mainstay of our fully rugged tablet portfolio for a long time, and for good reason. Its combination of laptop-level performance and tablet convenience makes it the ultimate field device for customers across sectors and industries where challenging operating environments are par for the course every day," said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "The next generation F110 boasts new features and enhancements that help field professionals get the job done at first time of asking, even when faced with adverse conditions and locations."

The next generation F110 fully rugged tablet is available now. For more information, visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

