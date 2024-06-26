Getac's Next Generation K120 Tablet Enables Customers Across the Rugged Industries to Meet Their Digital Transformation Goals

New K120 fully rugged tablet delivers comprehensive digital solution for users who regularly work in challenging situations and environments

News in brief:

Getac's next gen K120 tablet is a highly versatile solution for professionals who need a device they can rely on in a diverse range of operational scenarios.

Key features include a powerful Intel® Core TM i5/i7 vPro® processor, Wi-Fi 6E, removable SSD, and large 12.5-inch LumiBond® display with 1,200 nits of brightness.

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac today announced the launch of its next generation K120 tablet, a highly versatile, fully rugged digital solution for professionals who need reliable technology in a diverse range of operational scenarios. The next gen K120 is ideally suited to industries such as public safety, manufacturing, and utilities, where digital devices have become essential daily tools, but are regularly subjected to accidental knocks and drops, spillages and inclement weather, all in the line of duty.

The new K120 is a highly versatile solution for professionals, offering multiple operating modes to accommodate the needs of the user.

The next gen K120 boasts numerous upgrades over the previous generation of Getac's popular tablet. These include a powerful Intel® CoreTM 13th generation i5/i7 vPro® processor with integrated Iris® Xe graphics for superior computing performance, and Wi-Fi 6E for rapid data transfer and enhanced reliability. The inclusion of two ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C ports and Dual SIM card slot (Micro-SIM, 3FF and e-SIM) as standard expands end-to-end capabilities, while a user removable SSD provides a safe and flexible way to manage data on the go. For users with advanced communication and navigation requirements, additional options include 4G-LTE with integrated GPS and 5G Sub-6 with L1/L5 GPS. For even greater navigational accuracy, a dedicated GPS module is also available.

Additionally, a large 12.5-inch LumiBond® display with 1200 nits of brightness makes it easy to view large quantities of data simultaneously, which is ideal for command-and-control scenarios, viewing schematics, or completing complex multi-stage maintenance tasks. For extended activities in the field, the next gen K120's dual hot-swappable battery design delivers full-shift productivity, when the device is demounted from a vehicle dock or away from charge facilities.

On top of its upgraded specification, the next gen K120 is incredibly versatile, offering multiple operating modes to accommodate the needs of the user. In addition to standard tablet mode, these include laptop, presentation, and convertible modes (when used with a keyboard dock), tilt mode (when used with hard handle), and docking mode (when used with vehicle/office dock).

Like all Getac devices, the next gen K120 is built rugged from the ground up for exceptional reliability, featuring IP66 and MIL-STD-810H certification, vibration and drop resistant up to 6ft (1.8m), as well as an operating temperature range of -29°C to 63°C (-20°F to 145°F).

"As more rugged industries embrace digital transformation, a growing number of organizations need devices they can use to replace traditional pen and paper processes in the field, on the factory floor, at remote facilities, and everywhere in-between," said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. "The next gen K120 meets this need perfectly, combining the versatility and portability of a tablet, with the powerful performance and screen size of a fully rugged laptop, helping customers streamline processes and optimise productivity across the board."

The next generation K120 fully rugged tablet is available in July. For more information, visit www.getac.com

