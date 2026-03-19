Getaway to Inns of Monterey For A Spring Sportscation

MONTEREY, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey is California's premier spring destination for a sportscation, blending the excitement of world-class sporting events with boundless opportunities for outdoor adventure. Arrive early or extend your stay after the big event to enjoy everything from coastal kayaking and e-biking to hiking forested trails, embarking on ocean excursions, or testing your skills at championship golf courses.

Kayaking on Monterey Bay

Accommodations for every style await at the five Inns of Monterey, all ideally located near Cannery Row and downtown for effortless access to outdoor adventure and premier sporting events. Each property—Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, Monterey Bay Inn, Spindrift Inn, Wave Street Inn, and Victorian Inn—offers distinct character, welcoming hospitality, and coastal-inspired décor. Guests enjoy modern amenities, relaxing atmospheres, and the perfect base for exploring Monterey's vibrant scene.

Outdoor recreation abounds throughout the region. Travelers can stroll or cycle the Monterey Bay Recreational Trail, rent e-bikes for a relaxing ride, or paddle at Lovers Point to spot sea otters and harbor seals. The area is also renowned for scuba diving in kelp forests, exploring the scenic 17-Mile Drive, stand-up paddleboarding, surfing, and whale-watching tours. Golfers will appreciate legendary courses, while hikers can explore countless coastal and redwood trails, providing adventure for every interest and ability.

Monterey's spring calendar features premier sporting events. Highlights include the Sea Otter Classic cycling festival (April 16–19), a four-day event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca featuring mountain and road cycling and an industry expo; the scenic Big Sur International Marathon (April 26) along Highway 1; and the IMSA Monterey Sports Car Championship (May 1–3) with top-tier racing and pit-lane access. Rounding out the season, the Spartan Race (May 30–31) and the Ferrari Challenge North America (June 19–21) bring even more action and excitement.

Book accommodations at Inns of Monterey, https://www.innsofmonterey.com, or directly at the following:

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is in the heart of Old Town Monterey. Guests enjoy modern comforts and signature amenities, including paid on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness room, and an outdoor heated pool. The hotel also offers free bicycle use and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments at DESUAR Spa, a private day spa next door. Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. For reservations, visit www.hotelcasamunras.com or call (800) 222-2446.

Monterey Bay Inn: Adventures await at the waterfront Monterey Bay Inn, conveniently located adjacent to the popular San Carlos Beach, within walking distance to the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guestrooms feature balconies with outdoor furniture, offering sweeping views of Monterey Bay, easy beach access, and a complimentary continental breakfast delivered directly to the guestroom. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.montereybayinn.com or call (800) 424-6242.

Spindrift Inn is Monterey's most charming waterfront hotel. Located in the heart of Cannery Row, near Monterey Bay Aquarium, boutiques, and restaurants. The guestrooms offer sweeping views of Monterey Bay or a bird's-eye view of Cannery Row and feature cozy fireplaces. A complimentary breakfast is delivered to the guestroom each morning. Spindrift Inn is at 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California, 93940. For reservations, visit www.spindriftinn.com or call (800) 841-1879.

Victorian Inn: If you're ready for a classic seaside vacation, Victorian Inn is one of the most picturesque coastal retreats on California's central coast. Steps from Cannery Row and Monterey Bay Aquarium, it features garden courtyards, quiet oversized guest rooms, and cozy marble fireplaces in each room. A complimentary hot breakfast buffet is served each morning, and an afternoon wine-and-cheese reception is held each evening in the reception area. The Victorian Inn is pet-friendly and located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.victorianinn.com or call (800) 232-4141.

Fun begins at Wave Street Inn, just steps from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Coastal Trail. The hotel's beachy décor features contemporary art and colorful accents, creating a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn has outdoor fire pits, perfect for unwinding after a busy day. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.wavestreetinn.com or call (800) 764-2595.

SOURCE Inns of Monterey