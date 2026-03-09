GETCHOICE! Recognized as 2026 Top Impact Company for Leadership in Utility Bill Payment and Utility Expense Management Solutions

HOUSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GETCHOICE!, a leading provider of utility bill payment and utility expense management solutions for commercial and industrial organizations, has been recognized as a 2026 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders, honoring organizations that demonstrate sustained financial performance alongside measurable industry and community impact.

The Top Impact Companies recognition celebrates organizations that embed responsibility and accountability into how they operate, demonstrating that sustained growth and meaningful impact can advance together. Companies are selected through a review of multi-year performance, revenue growth, and a comprehensive evaluation of how their work drives measurable results within their industries and the communities they serve.

GETCHOICE! was recognized for its role in modernizing utility bill payment operations and delivering enterprise-grade utility expense management solutions across complex commercial and industrial portfolios. Through its technology-enabled platform, the company centralizes utility billing, automates payment workflows, enhances energy reporting accuracy, supports procurement strategy, and increases transparency across utility and energy spend. By improving visibility and accountability in utility management, GETCHOICE! enables clients to operate with greater precision and control.

"We are honored to be recognized among companies that are raising the standard for responsible growth and innovation," said Kiki Dikmen, CEO of GETCHOICE!. "Our focus is consistent execution in every utility bill payment we manage. Clear reporting, strong financial controls, and disciplined processes are what our clients depend on. This recognition reflects the work our team delivers every day."

"The future of our industry will be defined by organizations that create meaningful and measurable impact," said Javier Loya, Founder and Executive Chairman of GETCHOICE!. "As utility markets become more complex, businesses require greater transparency, stronger discipline, and long-term thinking in how energy spend, and utility expenses in general, are managed. We are committed to building infrastructure that supports that standard."

Now in its seventh year, the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies ranking recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustained performance alongside measurable impact. The recognition reflects a growing expectation for accountability and long-term value creation in business leadership.

About GETCHOICE!®

GETCHOICE! provides energy and utility bill management and payment, strategic procurement, risk management support, and advanced reporting tools through its proprietary GET: Smart Management Technology platform. The company helps organizations monitor spend, identify trends, and support sustainability goals across large, multi-site portfolios. By bringing structure, accuracy, and accountability to utility management, GETCHOICE! enables finance and facilities teams to make more informed operational and financial decisions while improving cost efficiency and environmental performance. For more information, visit http://www.getchoice.com/.

About Real Leaders®

Real Leaders celebrates the business achievements that make the world better — and inspires leaders everywhere to pursue meaningful impact. To learn more about the 2026 winners or to apply for next year's ranking, visit: https://real-leaders.com/top-impact-companies To Access this year's ranking of the 2026 Top Impact Companies, please visit: https://real-leaders.com/top-impact-companies-2026

