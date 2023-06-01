Getlabs and Fountain TRT Simplify Hormone Testing and Treatment with At-Home Diagnostic Collections

Fountain TRT members will have access to Getlabs' specialists for at-home diagnostic collections.

MIAMI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs , the largest nationwide provider for at-home diagnostic collections, has partnered with Fountain TRT , a leading provider of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for men, to offer convenient at-home hormone testing and treatment. This partnership will help redefine the landscape of men's health, empowering patients with a seamless and personalized healthcare journey within the privacy of their homes.

Approximately one in every four men over the age of 30 experiences the impact of diminished testosterone levels, affecting a staggering population of 13 million men in the United States. There is a growing need for accessible and effective hormone replacement therapy options to address this widespread health concern.

Now, Fountain TRT patients can easily order testing through Getlabs' online platform, and a Getlabs Specialist will come to their home or office to collect the sample. Results are shared with patients through the Fountain TRT team. Based on these results, Fountain TRT will develop a personalized treatment plan tailored to the patient's unique needs and goals.

"Getlabs is committed to making healthcare more accessible and convenient for patients, and we are excited to partner with Fountain TRT to offer at-home hormone testing and treatment," said Kyle Michelson, CEO of Getlabs. "Together, we will provide patients with a tailored healthcare experience that meets them when and where they need care."

Fountain TRT offers customized treatment plans with a focus on evidence-based medicine and personalized care to address low testosterone levels and other hormonal imbalances. Fountain TRT's team of medical professionals works closely with patients to develop tailored treatment plans that optimize their health and wellness.

"Our partnership with Getlabs will enable us to reach more patients and provide them with convenient access to our personalized TRT plans," said Dr. Doron Stember, Chief Medical Officer of Fountain TRT. "With Getlabs' innovative mobile diagnostic service, we can deliver exceptional care to patients in the comfort of their own homes."

Together, Getlabs and Fountain TRT are committed to making healthcare more accessible and convenient for patients. By combining advanced technology with evidence-based medicine, patients can receive personalized hormone testing and treatment where it's most convenient for them - at home.

About Getlabs:

Getlabs is the nationwide leader for at-home diagnostic collections. Healthcare organizations dispatch Getlabs' medical specialists to their patients to collect labs, vitals, biometrics, and more. By partnering with Getlabs, providers can improve adherence, expand access to care, and make informed medical decisions remotely.

About Fountain TRT:

Fountain TRT is a leading provider of testosterone replacement therapy for men. With a focus on personalized care and evidence-based medicine, Fountain TRT's experienced medical professionals develop customized treatment plans to address low testosterone levels and other hormonal imbalances. The company's mission is to help men achieve optimal health and wellness through cutting-edge medical care and personalized attention.

SOURCE Getlabs