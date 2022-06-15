Getlabs Enlists Healthcare Delivery, Product Development Talent In Leadership Team Expansion

Chief Commercial Officer Craig Thompson , VP Business Development Jaime LaFontaine and VP Engineering Matt Rubens join Getlabs

Remote healthcare delivery innovator looks to expand national footprint and speed adoption with health systems, health plans, digital health providers, traditional laboratories and more

MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs, the leader in providing nationwide infrastructure for remote healthcare delivery, today announced three new leadership team additions, adding Craig Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer, Jaime LaFontaine, Vice President of Business Development and Matt Rubens, Vice President of Engineering. Rubens joins Getlabs from e-commerce innovator Tophatter, where he led product development and engineering efforts. Thompson and LaFontaine join from a patient-centric telehealth pharmacy pioneer Alto Pharmacy, bringing extensive healthcare sales and business development experience.

70% of medical decisions require laboratory test results, spurring 14 billion lab test orders annually in the United States. The onset of COVID-19 opened new possibilities in how and where healthcare can be accessed and delivered, as healthcare consumers turned to virtual care in record numbers. Nearly half of Americans self-report a desire to continue using virtual care after the pandemic. Traditionally brick and mortar healthcare stakeholders, including health systems and hospitals, have also embraced it.

These healthcare innovation tailwinds point to a future in which more aspects of traditional brick-and-mortar healthcare are delivered remotely. With its API and a nationwide workforce of in-person medical professionals, Getlabs bridges the virtual care gap for care providers to make informed decisions and deliver higher-quality care remotely. Getlabs provides at-home lab appointments performed by its full-time phlebotomists, who are nationally certified and vetted to collect blood, saliva, stool, urine, liquid biopsies, H. pylori breath tests, vitals, and biometrics.

"The pandemic has shown us that for millions of Americans, healthcare convenience is no longer a luxury. It's a necessity," said Kyle Michelson, CEO, Getlabs. "Craig, Jaime and Matt bring a remarkable combination of healthcare and product innovation experience to Getlabs, and will be instrumental as we look to bring healthcare services into any home or office, starting with labs."

As Getlabs' Chief Commercial Officer, Craig Thompson will oversee Getlabs' sales and marketing efforts. Craig brings more than 19 years of management and sales experience to Getlabs. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales at Alto Pharmacy, and previously as Area Vice President, Western US at Abbott Vascular.

As Vice President of Business Development, Jaime LaFontaine will be responsible for driving Getlabs' strategic growth initiatives and partnerships across the health ecosystem. Jaime brings 13 years of sales, business development and legal experience to Getlabs, most recently with Alto Pharmacy in sales and business development roles and at Practice Fusion in sales and implementation. Prior, she worked at ExamWorks, Inc. where she served as legal coordinator and regional account executive.

As Vice President of Engineering, Matt will manage Getlabs' development teams, using technology to create seamless experiences for patients and partners. Matt brings 19 years of engineering and strategic growth experience to Getlabs, most recently as Vice President of Engineering and Senior Vice President of Product, Engineering and Growth at Tophatter. He also held lead engineering roles at Remind, Change.org, and Amazon, and co-founded two companies: Kickball Labs and Jamglue.

About Getlabs

Getlabs provides the nationwide infrastructure for delivering health care anywhere. Patients can book a certified phlebotomist to draw their lab tests at their home or office. Health care organizations can dispatch Getlabs' medical professionals to their patients to collect the diagnostic tests they need. By creating the infrastructure for providers to make informed medical decisions remotely, Getlabs bridges the gap between virtual and in-person care and unlocks the full potential of telehealth.

