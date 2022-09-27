Getlabs Partners with JumpstartMD to Provide In-Home Phlebotomy Services

JumpstartMD weight loss program members can now order blood draws to their home, at their convenience

On-demand remote lab collection is fast becoming a crucial healthcare service, allowing for improved monitoring for care providers and better care plan adherence and health outcomes for patients

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote healthcare delivery leader Getlabs and medical weight loss and wellness leader, JumpstartMD , today announced a partnership that makes Getlabs' at-home lab services available for all JumpstartMD's patients on a journey to improve their weight, health, and well-being.. This move expands Getlabs' California footprint and complements JumpstartMD's at-home services, allowing members greater value and convenience to easily obtain lab data to monitor health improvements and optimize hormone and vitamin levels.

Studies show that 70% of US adults are overweight or obese, with 42% reporting efforts to lose weight, and 23% reporting efforts to maintain weight. The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the US is nearly $173 billion , with costs for obese adults $1,861 higher than those for people with healthy weight. Even a five to ten percent weight loss produces clinically significant health benefits, with even greater health benefits likely to accrue with greater weight loss.

Through research-based, medically supervised programs, JumpstartMD offers nutritional science and one-on-one support to change lives. A study in the Journal of Obesity found that "JumpstartMD appears to provide greater weight loss than most other published commercial programs," showing that a five percent weight loss was achieved by 86.3% of JumpstartMD patients after three months.

"Medical evaluations and ongoing monitoring are critical for maintaining care plans and driving positive patient outcomes," said Kyle Michelson, Founder and CEO, Getlabs. "By empowering JumpstartMD members with convenient at-home blood draw services, we can help increase program adherence."

JumpstartMD is the largest medical weight loss and wellness practice in Northern California, helping thousands of people lose over one-million pounds through proven science, natural food, and sustainable lifestyle changes. JumpstartMD transforms lives through one-on-one health coaching, guidance on real food consumption, and optional weight loss medication for those eligible and interested.

"JumpstartMD is on a mission to help those struggling with excess weight and associated health conditions lead a healthier, happier life, something we can do even more effectively by providing at-home lab draws by our partners at Getlabs,," said Parham Javaherian CEO, JumpstartMD.

JumpstartMD provides recommendations for real food, individualized support from its team of experts, and a scientifically proven approach, which emphasizes health improvements that are easily tracked through Getlabs' in-home phlebotomy service. Jumpstart is also able to prescribe clinically proven FDA approved medication that can help support and sustain weight loss, as well as optimize health.

Samples gathered by Getlabs mobile laboratories are sent to major local laboratories, with results reported to the patient's ordering health care provider. Patients can schedule a convenient appointment time at getlabs.com/jumpstartmd .

As JumpstartMD Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sean Bourke observed, "Getlabs partnership with JumpstartMD creates another opportunity to further improve our health and wellness outcomes in the near-term and facilitate their perpetuation in the long-term. That happens because laboratory findings can serve as actionable early warning signs to our care team that health is improving or potentially diminishing."

Getlabs' remarkably convenient service will make that data easily accessible to our members from the comfort of their home. As a result, they'll be more likely to measure those biometrics on an ongoing basis and give the JumpstartMD care team the data they need to develop ongoing action plans to respond clinically to what the testing reveals.

About Getlabs

Getlabs provides the nationwide infrastructure for delivering healthcare anywhere. Patients can book a certified phlebotomist to draw their lab tests at their home or office. Healthcare organizations can dispatch Getlabs' medical professionals to their patients to collect the diagnostic tests they need. By creating the infrastructure for providers to make informed medical decisions remotely, Getlabs bridges the gap between virtual and in-person care and unlocks the full potential of telehealth.

About JumpstartMD

JumpstartMD is a personalized science-based Weight Management Program driven by Stanford-trained physicians and Diplomates of the American Board of Obesity and it is the largest medical weight loss practice in Northern California. Medically supervised and based on extensive clinical research, JumpstartMD is centered on nutritional science and one-on-one support making a real difference. JumpstartMD provides services including Weight Loss, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, Vitamin Therapy and Supplement Therapy. For more info, visit: http://www.jumpstartmd.com .

