GetReal Security Has Been Named As a Market Shaper in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Deepfake Detection -- Startup Vendors

Company positioned farthest on the Potential for Market Disruption axis.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetReal Security announced it has been recognized as a Market Shaper in the 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Deepfake Detection — Startup Vendors. The company was also positioned farthest to the right on the report's Potential for Market Disruption axis.

As generative AI rapidly transforms how people communicate, deepfake detection is emerging from a specialized capability into a foundational component of enterprise cyber defense.

GetReal believes its placement reflects the company's approach to securing digital communications beyond deepfake detection alone. The platform combines multimodal deepfake detection, continuous identity verification, forensic-grade threat intelligence, and real-time policy enforcement to help organizations defend against AI-powered impersonation and social engineering attacks.

"I believe the publication of the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant report marks an important milestone for this emerging market," said Matthew Moynahan, Chief Executive Officer of GetReal Security. "AI-powered identity attacks have evolved beyond the point where deepfake detection alone is enough. Organizations need a broader platform that can continuously verify identity, apply forensic intelligence, and enable automated response in real time. That's the vision GetReal has been building toward from day one.

Adversaries aren't simply creating deepfakes — they're exploiting AI to impersonate trusted individuals, manipulate employees, bypass security controls, and compromise critical business workflows. Solving this challenge requires a broader set of capabilities, including continuous identity verification, forensic intelligence, and automated response. That's the platform we've built from day one."

Unlike traditional identity security solutions that authenticate accounts and devices, GetReal secures the content layer: the voice, video, and digital interactions where trust is established and business decisions are made.

The platform combines:

Multimodal deepfake detection

Continuous identity verification

Forensic-grade threat intelligence

Real-time security policy enforcement

As AI-generated identity attacks continue to increase across hiring, executive communications, customer support, and financial workflows, GetReal believes protecting the integrity of digital communications will become an essential layer of enterprise security.

"We're pleased to help shape this emerging market and to continue building the technology enterprises need to establish trust in the age of AI," Moynahan said.

Gartner Disclaimer and Attribution

Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for Deepfake Detection — Startup Vendors, Apeksha Kaushik, Alfredo Ramirez IV, et al., 25 June 2026.

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About GetReal Security

GetReal Security protects enterprises and governments from AI-powered identity attacks by securing digital communications where people make critical decisions. The GetReal platform combines multimodal deepfake detection, continuous identity verification, forensic-grade threat intelligence, and real-time policy enforcement to help organizations verify who they are interacting with across voice, video, and digital workflows. As AI transforms the way people communicate, GetReal helps restore trust in digital interactions.

Learn more at getrealsecurity.com

SOURCE GetReal Security