Getronics Receives New Capital to Position for Future Growth

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getronics (the "Company"), the global IT services group, has recently received further financial backing from its lenders to invest in transformation initiatives to drive long-term growth.

In connection with this announcement, Rogier Bronsgeest (COO of Getronics) and Hugo Eales will be co-leading the international business under the Getronics brand. Their focus will be on transforming the business while ensuring a continued commitment to employees, customers, and suppliers. Rogier will continue to serve in his role as Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for managing the excellent service Getronics provides to its customers and ensuring they are at the forefront of this change. Hugo, former CFO of COLT Technology Services, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

As previously announced, the North American business of Getronics will be relaunched under its legacy brand, Pomeroy. The North American and international businesses will continue to collaborate to serve clients globally.

Rogier commented, "We are committed to operating our business with our usual high standards and continuing productive relationships with all of our customers and business partners during this period of transition at Getronics. I would like to thank our outstanding team for their dedication to providing our customers with essential capabilities and unmatched user experiences to succeed in the dynamic digital business environment. We look forward to emerging as a stronger company, better positioned for the future."

"With the support of our stakeholders, we are taking proactive steps forward to improve our capital structure while continuing to provide our customers the differentiated services and solutions they expect from Getronics," said Hugo. "Getronics has a strong underlying business and the new investment will provide the financial flexibility to unlock value for all Getronics stakeholders. It reflects our stakeholders' confidence in our business and our team as we continue to execute our transformation strategy to improve cost management, drive revenue growth and enhance Getronics' global competitive position."

About Getronics

Getronics is a global ICT integrator with an extensive history that extends over 130 years. Our vision is to become the preferred partner in business transformation using technology and exceptional people, with a unique focus on happy clients by enabling happy employees. With nearly over 7,000 employees in 23 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, North and Latin America, Getronics' Transformation portfolio brings a strong capability and expertise around managed workspace, applications, industry specific software solutions, multi-cloud management, unified communications and security services to provide a proactive, end-to-end portfolio to enable the digital user – business or consumer, in both public and private sector.

