Getting Chromebooks to Lower-Income Families to Reduce the Digital Divide and the Homework Gap During COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the introduction of home internet, the digital divide has widened, as many lower-income families are unable to afford broadband. Privileged families are likely to have access to broadband internet as well as multiple portable and desktop devices that help children with their education and homework. But some underprivileged families have limited access to both the internet and computers, which makes it difficult for their children to complete their homework from home. In the face of COVID-19-related school closures, it has become even more difficult for children without equitable access to the internet and technology to keep up in school.

In a sequence of articles, CTL looks at this issue from a variety of angles, from how students have been impacted by COVID-19 to how Intel-powered CTL Chromebook computers can be used to help increase digital equality. The articles, available on CTL.net's News blog each have a link to a whitepaper with a deeper dive into the topics. The articles are summarized below:

Using LTE Chromebooks to Bridge the Digital Divide

Summary: During the initial COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns, many students without internet at home could not travel to an alternate location to get online. Some Intel-powered CTL Chromebooks include integrated LTE capabilities to give students access to fast broadband service and the ability to power on anywhere, even if Wi-Fi is unavailable.

Powering Remote Education and Increasing Digital Equality

Summary: Consistent access to high-speed internet has long been a major factor contributing to the digital divide, which only widened after COVID-19-related lockdowns. In addition to financial limitations, students from areas with poor or no broadband access suffer in terms of academic progress and from associated mental health issues due to the lack of resources. Without these information technologies, families struggle to provide the necessary tools and materials for effective remote learning. Many families simply rely on smartphones for connectivity and work completion for their children. Chromebooks can help students thrive in remote learning environments by leveling the playing field for all digital classrooms.

Using Chromebooks to Reduce the Homework Gap During COVID-19

Summary: When COVID-19 shut down schools, well-funded schools located in privileged communities that had a 1:1 student-to-computer ratio were equipped enough to deal with the new normal. Many other teachers and students were not. Underrepresented and vulnerable communities, in particular, were heavily impacted by this widening digital divide, and many still need help with getting adequate resources for effective remote learning. Chromebooks are easy to deploy and manage for school districts, and they simplify student access to necessary educational resources, assignments, and feedback. For these reasons, CTL Chromebooks are a promising tool for education, government, and nonprofit organizations to bridge the digital divide by bringing internet-connected technology to lower-income families.

Technology can be a valuable tool for society to stay connected and to access information, but it is important to consider the lack of technology resources available to underrepresented and low-income communities. Visit CTL to learn more about Chromebook initiatives to bridging the digital divide.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, and Workstations since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

