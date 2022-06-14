GetTransfer sees passenger numbers return to pre-pandemic levels

LARNACA, Cyprus , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first quarter of 2022, over one hundred thousand passengers across Europe booked trips through GetTransfer.com, the world's largest marketplace for transfers and chauffeured car rental.

That's three times more than the same period for both 2020 and 2021. And according to CEO Alexander Sapov, this indicates the restoration of the market for passenger and tourist transportation.

"2020 and 2021 were both challenging years for obvious reasons," said Alexander.

"In 2022, however, we're seeing figures returning to pre-pandemic levels. Revenue has more than doubled compared to the same quarter in 2021. Over that time, we have also been able to significantly strengthen our business in terms of technology and quality of service. And a new dynamic commission model for drivers offers more flexibility to develop new products such as travel taxi and enter new markets such as Mexico and Pakistan."

Covid restrictions dealt a crushing blow to all sectors of the economy - none more so than travel and tourism, which saw activity fall by over 65%. Even so, the volume of traffic was still relatively high - two hundred thousand in both 2020 and 2021.

And according to GetTransfer analysts, 2022 bookings are set to double year on year, representing between 70 and 80 percent of 2019 pre-pandemic levels thanks to the decline of COVID-19 and the gradual removal of travel restrictions within the EU.

Over the course of the pandemic, the highest levels of activity on the platform were seen in Turkey (Antalya), Spain (Barcelona and Malaga), Greece (Athens and Crete), Italy (Rome and Milan), France (Paris and Nice), Portugal (Algarve and Lisbon), the United Kingdom (London) and Switzerland (Geneva airport to ski resorts).

Together, these destinations accounted for over 50% of all GetTransfer.com bookings in Europe.

Get.Transfer.com in Europe

GetTransfer.com currently offers more than 60,000 vehicles across Europe, consisting of 18,000 passenger mini buses, 13,000 standard vehicles, 10,000 comfort class, and 5,000 executive cars. Mercedes-Benz remains the most common brand. In addition to road vehicles, travelers can also use GetTransfer.com to book helicopters and private jets.

SOURCE GetTransfer