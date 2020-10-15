GetWireless Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Assured Wireless Corporation

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions since 2001, announced today the addition of the Assured Wireless Corporation line of products to its comprehensive IoT portfolio. This new partnership will expand the connectivity solutions product offerings for the public safety sector from GetWireless.

The vision of Assured Wireless is to develop technology, products and services that provide first responders with the most reliable connected broadband wireless devices that stay connected in challenging environments. Assured Wireless is driving this innovative vision through high-power user equipment (HPUE) technology that provides significantly enhanced LTE range, coverage, and data speeds.

"HPUE technology will change the way in which Public Safety Agencies are able to connect in their Vehicle Area Networks," said Brian Taney, CEO at GetWireless. "Assured Wireless is a pioneer in the HPUE hardware arena, and we are proud to be their Distribution Partner for this exciting new technology."

Through partnering with Assured Wireless, GetWireless will continue to provide the unmatched pre-sale consultation and post-sale support they are known for, while also providing HPUE technology education to the market.

"Thanks to our collaboration with GetWireless, we have a world class partner to deliver our standards based HPUE technology to the marketplace," said John Goocher, CEO of Assured Wireless Corporation. "The bundling solutions that GetWireless offers provide unique value while delivering leading edge coverage enhancements to first responders giving them the ability to communicate wherever their mission takes them."

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

About Assured Wireless Corporation

Assured Wireless Corporation was founded to deliver mission critical wireless communications solutions for the most demanding environments. We design technology, products and services that enable pervasive connectivity among public sector service providers and first responders including police departments, fire and rescue agencies and the wide spectrum of emergency services organizations and critical enterprises. Assured Wireless offers a family of patented, high-power user equipment (HPUE) solutions that provide signiﬁcantly enhanced LTE range, coverage, and data speeds. Our solutions extend the range and reach of user devices so that they perform in the most remote areas, and deep inside structures where other devices fail to connect. We believe that ultra-reliable wireless connectivity is the cornerstone that will enable the mission-specific situational awareness apps and services from next-generation public safety network architects. For more information, please visit assured-wireless.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

