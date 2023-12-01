Getzler Henrich & Associates' Charvi Gupta Honored As a "40 Under 40" by the American Bankruptcy Institute

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charvi Gupta, a Director at Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC (getzlerhenrich.com), one of the nation's oldest and most respected middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement firms, has been honored as one of the American Bankruptcy Institute's (ABI) 40 Under 40 Emerging Leaders in Insolvency Practice for 2023. The recognition, which identifies and honors 40 professionals who have demonstrated outstanding ability, leadership, and achievement in the bankruptcy and restructuring community, was presented to Ms. Gupta at the ABI's 2023 Winter Leadership Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ms. Gupta joined Getzler Henrich in 2018 and has over ten years of experience across corporate turnarounds, operational and financial restructuring, M&A, and bankruptcy situations. She has extensive experience working with companies to address liquidity issues, develop cost reduction plans, implement process improvements, and improve profitability. She has worked across multiple industries such as healthcare, retail, restaurants, commercial real estate and hospitality, automotive, security and alarms, and consumer.

Commenting on Ms. Gupta's ABI recognition, Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich said, "We are very proud of Charvi. She is truly one of our rising stars. She is a highly accomplished professional who has contributed significantly to the success of numerous client engagements. Her ABI honor is further recognition of her ability and achievements at both Getzler Henrich and within our profession."

William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich continued, "Charvi's diversified experience addressing a variety of challenged companies' performance and operational issues across a broad spectrum of industries has been a valuable resource to our clients. We look forward to her further growth and leadership in the years to come."

Previously, she was an associate at an investment bank in New York, focusing on M&A and private placements in the healthcare industry and an analyst at an investment bank in Mumbai and Hong Kong, where she focused on M&A, debt, and equity transactions in the consumer and retail space. She has also worked in project finance at a leading infrastructure company in Mumbai.

Ms. Gupta is a member of the Turnaround Management Association and serves on the NY Chapter's NextGen committee. She is also a member of the International Women's Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation and serves on the Finance committee and is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute.

Ms. Gupta has an MBA from Columbia Business School, an MS in Finance from the University of Rochester, and a BA in Economics and Statistics from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

