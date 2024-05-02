GETZLER HENRICH NAMES ANN HUYNH MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-HEAD OF HOUSTON OFFICE

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann Huynh has joined Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, (getzlerhenrich.com), one of the nation's oldest and most respected middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement firms, as a Managing Director and Co-Head of the firm's Houston office.

Ms. Huynh has over two decades of expertise in corporate restructuring, energy investment banking, and strategic financial advisory. With a focus on corporate restructuring, mergers & acquisitions, energy/infrastructure finance, performance improvements, and interim management, she has successfully led numerous clients through both in-and out-of-court restructuring and M&A transactions.

Throughout her career, Ms. Huynh has developed strong working relationships with stakeholders including lenders, boards and management teams, attorneys, and court-appointed trustees to assist with growth and distress corporate advisory, complex debtor, and creditor assignments. She has worked across multiple industry verticals including power, renewables, oil & gas, manufacturing, health care, and retail services combining her strategic and financial expertise to help clients with complex matters.

In announcing Ms. Huynh joining Getzler Henrich, Joel I. Getzler, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich, said, "We are pleased to welcome Ann to our Houston office. She brings diverse corporate restructuring, energy investment banking, and strategic financial advisory experience that will be invaluable to our clients. The many industries Ann serves, including power, renewables, oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail are especially important growth opportunities for Getzler Henrich."

William H. Henrich, Co-Chairman of Getzler Henrich continued, "We are thrilled to have Ann join our team. Her consultative approach and passion for delivering innovative solutions for clients aligns well with our firm culture. With her depth of knowledge and broad network of relationships throughout the State of Texas and across the US, she will significantly help grow our services to meet the needs of our expanding US and international client base."

Prior to joining Getzler Henrich, Ms. Huynh held key roles at prestigious firms including Grant Thornton, Alvarez & Marsal, Riveron and Macquarie Bank. Ms. Huynh is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor and serves as a board member of Turnaround Management Association Houston, Women's Energy Network Houston, and Under Our Wings, an outreach program that fosters literacy.

She earned a B.S. in Economics/Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a B.A. in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.B.A. from the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University.

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC: Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company (www.hilcoglobal.com), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit: getzlerhenrich.com

