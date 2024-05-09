Ryan Gross of Getzler Henrich Named One of DBusiness's 30 in Their Thirties

DETROIT, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getzler Henrich & Associates is proud to announce that Ryan Gross, Director, has been recognized by DBusiness, Detroit's Premier Business Journal, as one of the esteemed recipients of the "30 in Their Thirties" award. The accolade, featured in the May-June 2024 issue of DBusiness, highlights individuals making significant contributions to their respective industries.

Ryan Gross, Director

Mr. Gross's inclusion in the "30 in Their Thirties" list underscores his dedication and expertise in corporate restructuring and operations improvement. With a decade of experience, Mr. Gross has demonstrated leadership and innovation, providing turnaround and restructuring services to diverse sectors, including automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and government units.

"Congratulations to Ryan on this well-deserved recognition," said Kevin Krakora, Managing Director at Getzler Henrich & Associates. "His commitment and contributions to our firm and clients exemplify the qualities celebrated by DBusiness's '30 in Their Thirties' award."

In addition to this recent honor, Mr. Gross was previously awarded the NextGen Award by the Turnaround Management Association- Detroit Chapter. His multifaceted expertise, ranging from interim CFO roles to advising boards and management, showcases his versatility and impact within the turnaround industry.

ABOUT GETZLER HENRICH & ASSOCIATES LLC : Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC, a Hilco Global Company (www.hilcoglobal.com), is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructuring and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from "new economy" technology and service firms to "old economy" manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit: getzlerhenrich.com.

