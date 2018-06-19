GhangorCloud Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Technology Innovation Award for Pioneering the Fourth Generation of Data Leak Prevention Technology

"DLP solutions were meant to decrease the risk and severity of data breaches but they could not keep pace with organizations' demand for speed, scale, comprehensiveness, and certainty. GhangorCloud ISE meets all of these requirements by offering real-time speed, unlimited scalability, comprehensive scope (content and actors), and authentic alerts," said Michael Suby, Stratecast VP of Research, Frost & Sullivan.

Significantly, GhangorCloud ISE's operational design lowers human involvement in content identification, irrespective of whether the content is structured or unstructured. It identifies and classifies sensitive information even in freshly created content. It even minimizes human engagement in DLP policy generation and enforcement by gathering and synthesizing four content dimensions, namely:

The Actor —Who the DLP policy applies to (an individual or a device), and the actor's pre-defined organizational role

—Who the DLP policy applies to (an individual or a device), and the actor's pre-defined organizational role Data Classification —Automatically accomplished in real-time without the need for pre-tagging

—Automatically accomplished in real-time without the need for pre-tagging Source & Destination Categorization —Where the content is being sent to and/or originates

—Where the content is being sent to and/or originates Communication Channel – How data is transmitted

GhangorCloud ISE's scaling is not bound by the constraints of system locations and the availability of human resources due to its human-light engagement, end-to-end automation, and environment-agnostic deployments. Deployment times are substantially reduced, and importantly, it almost completely does away with false positives. In effect, GhangorCloud reduces the pressure on organizations to hire DLP operational specialists and delivers a high return on human capital.

"GhangorCloud ISE's instances can be either on prem or in the cloud, while its centralized command control collaboration and intelligence (C4I) module enables it to provide military-style command and control capabilities with enterprise-grade scalability and usability," noted Suby. "Overall, its application diversity, scalability, and ability to optimally utilize human capital makes it a welcome addition to an enterprise's security portfolio."

"We are very excited to receive this outstanding recognition from Frost & Sullivan. This excellent recognition further adds to the reputation of GhangorCloud's pioneering 4th Generation Data Leak and Exfiltration Prevention Cybersecurity Solution and its unique technologies," said Tarique Mustafa, CEO of GhangorCloud.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About GhangorCloud

GhangorCloud is the pioneer of 4th Generation Data Leak and Exfiltration Prevention Cybersecurity solution. Built upon its ground-breaking technologies for Identity & Role based Data Access Control, Data Auto-Classification and Auto-Policy Generation, GhangorCloud is rapidly gaining recognition as the "Best of Breed" Data Security solution vendor. Headquartered in San Jose, California–USA, GhangorCloud's team is comprised of highly regarded Information Security and Networking experts from Silicon Valley who have prior expertise in leadership roles at Symantec, Trend Micro, Juniper, Cisco, Alteon, Array Networks and HP. For further information visit us at www.GhangorCloud.com or contact us at info@GhangorCloud.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

