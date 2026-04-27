GHIRARDELLI CHOCOLATE COMPANY RECALLS POWDERED BEVERAGE MIXES BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

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Ghirardelli

Apr 27, 2026, 22:55 ET

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghirardelli Chocolate Company of San Leandro, California is voluntarily recalling certain powdered beverage mixes because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. This action follows a California Dairies, Inc. milk powder recall due to a concern of potential Salmonella contamination, which was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used as an ingredient in powdered beverage mixes.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected beverage mixes are packaged in large formats intended for food service and institutional customers, but some powdered beverage mixes may also have been available for purchase by consumers through e-commerce platforms. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall is limited to the following powdered beverage mixes only: 

Product Name

Lot Number

Best if Used by

30lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe

S195260A03

5/31/2027

S195261A03

7/31/2027

S291260A03

7/31/2027

S295260A03

7/31/2027

S596260A03

7/31/2027

S191260A03

8/31/2027

S291261A03

8/31/2027

30lb Classic White Frappe

S396260A03

7/31/2027

S496260A03

7/31/2027

4/2lb. Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk

S550250A04

5/31/2027

S149250A04

6/30/2027

S249250A04

6/30/2027

S349250A04

6/30/2027

S449250A04

6/30/2027

S549250A04

6/30/2027

6/3lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder

S293260

12/31/2027

S293261

1/31/2028

6/3.12lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder

S394260

7/31/2027

S494260

7/31/2027

S594260

7/31/2027

6/3lb Vanilla Frappe Mix

S495260

3/31/2027

S495261

6/30/2027

S594262

7/31/2027

6/3.12lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

S397261

2/28/2027

S397262

4/30/2027

S397263

6/30/2027

6/3.12lb Classic White Frappe Mix

S193260

6/30/2027

S193261

7/31/2027

10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

S295260A03

7/31/2027

S395260A03

7/31/2027

10# Classic White Frappe Mix

S296260A03

7/31/2027

S292260A03

7/31/2027

S292260A03

8/31/2027

S292261A03

8/31/2027

6/3.12lb White Mocha Frappe Mix

S297261

5/31/2027

S297262

6/30/2027

S393262

7/31/2027

6/3.12lb Mocha Frappe Mix

S295261

4/30/2027

S295262

6/30/2027

S395260

6/30/2027

S588260

6/30/2027

S187260

8/31/2027

6/3.12lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix

S195260

5/31/2027

S195261

6/30/2027

S295260

6/30/2027

S393260

7/31/2027

S487260

9/30/2027

S587260

9/30/2027

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled powdered beverage mixes listed above may contact Ghirardelli Chocolate Company directly at 1-844-776-0419 for questions or more information 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.  

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Consumer Services
855-744-1426

SOURCE Ghirardelli

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