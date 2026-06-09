Ghirardelli is expanding into the refrigerated aisle with its first-ever cookie dough, available in Classic Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chip Brownie flavors, bringing fans its beloved signature taste with homemade flavor in minutes.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is making cookies a bite better with the introduction of its new line of premium refrigerated cookie dough. Bringing its signature chocolate expertise to the refrigerated aisle for the first time, the dough captures the comforting, homemade taste dessert lovers crave in Classic Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chip Brownie cookie flavors.

Crafted with smooth, melt-in-your-mouth Ghirardelli chocolate in every bite, Ghirardelli's two new cookie dough flavors deliver an irresistibly indulgent experience:

Ghirardelli Introduces the Effortless Enjoyment of a Homemade Cookie with New Premium Refrigerated Cookie Dough

Ghirardelli Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Inspired by Ghirardelli's beloved premium baking chips, the dough bakes into cookies with golden crispy edges and soft chewy centers.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip Brownie Cookie Dough: Rich and decadent like the fan-favorite Ghirardelli® Double Chocolate Chip Premium Brownie Mix that inspired it, the fudgy, chocolatey cookie delivers the soft, indulgent texture of a brownie.

"We wanted to create a cookie dough that captured everything people love about homemade cookies fresh from the oven – the rich aroma, a warm gooey center and melty chocolate chips – but in a way that felt effortless," said David Dulyx, Vice President of Licensing and Professional Products Division for Ghirardelli. "Whether it's for a late-night cookie craving or a 'just because' dessert moment, our cookie dough has the signature chocolate flavor people know and love from Ghirardelli in every bite."

Packaged in easy-to-place-and-bake rounds, the dough transforms into warm, irresistible treats in minutes. Whether baked in the oven or air fryer, the dough delivers homemade-style cookies in no time – no measuring or whisking needed.

Joining the Ghirardelli baking lineup to give consumers yet another delicious reason to turn on the oven this summer, the new cookie dough is now available nationwide starting at $4.97 at Walmart and Giant Eagle, and will be available at Target, Publix, the Kroger Family of Stores, and other participating retailers later this season.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit Ghirardelli.com.

SOURCE Ghirardelli