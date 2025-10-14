Ghirardelli Debuts Dubai Style Chocolates: A Luxurious Take on the Popular Trend

Ghirardelli introduces a limited-edition chocolate, now available online and in select retailers this holiday season.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company is proud to introduce its newest innovation: GHIRARDELLI Dubai Style Chocolate , a premium, individually wrapped bite-sized take on the popular Dubai chocolate trend. Inspired by the flavors of pistachio and crispy kataifi, this limited-edition milk chocolate praline delivers a deliciously layered, textural experience—just in time for the holiday season.

Ghirardelli Dubai Style Chocolates

This new product builds on the momentum of Ghirardelli's Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae offered at its retail locations nationwide, following its sell-out success at pop-up events earlier this year. Now, fans can enjoy this trending flavor in a decadent chocolate, crafted for everyday indulgence.

"We're excited to bring our chocolate craftsmanship to one of the most talked-about flavor trends of the year," said Bobby Oliver, VP of Marketing at Ghirardelli. "Each bite of our GHIRARDELLI Dubai Style Chocolate features a smooth milk chocolate shell with an added layer of crispy texture, encasing a luscious pistachio filling layered with finely shredded kataifi." Ghirardelli applies over 170 years of chocolate-making expertise to this innovative new product, reflecting the brand's longstanding commitment to delivering delicious, high-quality confections.

GHIRARDELLI Dubai Style Chocolates will be available exclusively on Ghirardelli.com beginning October 14, 2025. They will roll out to Ghirardelli Chocolate Shops shortly after, with broader availability at select retailers anticipated in November. Fans are encouraged to order quickly before they sell out.

Available in a 4 oz bag for $13.95 as well as larger gift and bundle sizes, the individually wrapped chocolates can be found in-store and online—perfect for gifting, sharing, or savoring solo. Ghirardelli will also offer a limited-edition Dubai Style Chocolate Gift Box (50 ct.) for $75, available exclusively at Ghirardelli.com .

With this launch, Ghirardelli continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating premium chocolate experiences that surprise and delight fans. GHIRARDELLI Dubai Style Chocolate reflects the elevated, handcrafted quality that chocolate lovers have come to expect from the brand.

Order now at Ghirardelli.com while supplies last, and follow @Ghirardelli for the latest updates and seasonal drops.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com .

