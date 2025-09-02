Ghirardelli Rolls Out Its Viral Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae Nationwide

Following one-day-only events in San Francisco and New York, the trend-inspired dessert is now available at Ghirardelli Chocolate Shops across the country

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghirardelli Chocolate Company today announces the nationwide availability of its Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae. The dessert first appeared earlier this year during one-day-only events in San Francisco and New York City, where it sold out within hours and drew lines of eager guests.

Ghirardelli Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae

The sundae is Ghirardelli's elevated interpretation of the viral Dubai Chocolate sensation that has taken dessert culture and social media by storm. No longer just a fleeting trend, this now-iconic flavor combination has become a modern dessert classic—and Ghirardelli's version offers an indulgent, handcrafted spin on the phenomenon.

Crafted with Ghirardelli's signature chocolate expertise, the sundae features layers of smooth vanilla ice cream, handmade Ghirardelli hot fudge, and a rich combination of creamy pistachio butter and crispy toasted kataifi (shredded phyllo dough), complemented by white chocolate and sea salt for added depth. Each sundae is topped with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and a signature Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel SQUARES®.

"At Ghirardelli, we're always looking for ways to create memorable, one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests," said Lacey Zane, Vice President of Restaurant & Retail at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. "The Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae gave us a special opportunity to do just that—an indulgent, flavorful dessert that feels especially perfect for the season. After selling out in San Francisco and New York and becoming a top performer during our soft launch, we're thrilled to now offer it to guests nationwide."

Just in time for fall, the sundae is now available for a limited time at most Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shops including locations in San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, and others.

This national rollout reflects Ghirardelli's continued commitment to offering handcrafted, trend-forward desserts that blend culinary innovation with the brand's 170+ year legacy of quality. The Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae joins a celebrated lineup of sundaes that have made Ghirardelli's shops a destination for chocolate lovers around the world.

To find a participating location, visit ghirardelli.com/our-stores and follow @Ghirardelli on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes sundae content.

About The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

Ghirardelli is passionate about quality bean-to-bar chocolate and all the ways its fans enjoy it. Founded in San Francisco in 1852, the company takes pride in producing premium chocolate products with the highest quality ingredients. Ghirardelli is one of the few large-scale U.S. chocolate companies that controls the entire manufacturing process, from cocoa bean sourcing and production to finished product. This approach, combined with Ghirardelli's proprietary bean blend and unique methods of roasting and processing, ensures customers are rewarded with the highest quality and richest products. Ghirardelli makes life A Bite Better™! For more information, visit ghirardelli.com .

